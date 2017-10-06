Sacramento Metro Chamber Takes Stand on DACA
SACRAMENTO, CA - The Metro Chamber encourages Congress to take prompt action specific to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) youth, which offers assurances to their remaining in this country and creates a specific path and process to citizenship without threat of deportation. Undocumented immigrants meeting the following criteria should be protected from deportation, offered a legal work permit, a path to permanent residence, and ultimately U.S. citizenship:
* Are longtime residents brought to the country as children;
* Graduate from high school or obtain a GED;
* Pursue higher education, work lawfully for at least three years, or honorably serve in the military;
* Pass security and law enforcement background checks;
* Pay a reasonable application fee;
* Demonstrate proficiency in the English language and a knowledge of United States history; and
* Have not committed a felony or other serious crimes and do not pose a threat to our country.
"Dreamers in the Capital Region are a critical part of our workforce and our community, as our employees, co-workers, and in some cases, members of our nation's military, they deserve to be given the certainty that we have talked about for years," said Sacramento Metro Chamber President & CEO. Peter Tateishi. "While we do need comprehensive immigration reform, it needs to be done one step at a time, and we need to take this next step now to reaffirm the commitments made and ensure stability in our workforce and economy. The time is now."
The DACA program offers a pathway to productivity and prosperity for those who were brought to this country as children, requiring them to either complete their education or honorably serve in our military. Satisfying those requirements provides individuals (Dreamers) with a legal work permit and a greatly reduced threat of deportation to a country with which they have no connection. Many Dreamers came to America as toddlers; this is the only country where they have developed the skills and language competencies to contribute to society.
To reverse course now and deport these individuals is a step in the wrong direction on the commitments we have made and will have significant economic impacts on our country. Of the 800,000 individuals enrolled in the DACA program, approximately 220,000 reside in California. Our local universities and schools collectively have and continue to enroll thousands of these Dreamers. If given the opportunity, these students are ready to positively impact our workforce, economy, and communities for the remainder of their lives. Moreover, Dreamers who are already in the workplace are productive, have tax paying jobs, and represent a critical part of our regional and statewide workforce that our employers simply cannot afford to lose.
It's time for Congress to make this a priority and put our future workforce first.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesSacramento Metro Chamber Takes Stand on DACASACRAMENTO, CA - The Metro Chamber encourages Congress to take prompt action specific to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) youth, which offers assurances to their remaining
Roseville Flash Crime Report (10.6.17)Roseville, CA- Select crime reports and police activity in Roseville for the period of September 25 to October 5, 2017.
Roseville Scam Alert for Overdue Electric Utility BillsRoseville, CA- Did you get a call from (844)356-1606 purporting to be Roseville Electric? Regardless of the caller ID, did the caller tell you that your utility bill was overdue
Scott Owens Announces Candidacy for Re-election as Placer County District Attorney(Roseville, CA) Placer County District Attorney Scott Owens recently announced his 2018 bid for re-election.
Rocklin Swim Team to be led by Megan HyltonRocklin, CA - The Rocklin Swim Team (RST) is proud to announce the hiring of Megan Hylton
Mazda CX-5: Highly competent compact SUV Roseville, CA- Mazda redesigned its compact crossover sport utility vehicle with a primary focus: keeping the emphasis on driving acumen.
Roseville Gas Prices Move LowerRoseville, CA - Following weeks of rising gas prices, Roseville motorists got a little break at the pump this past week.
Recycling rates soar at this Placer County FacilityFollowing a $1.2 million investment in new equipment, this Placer County facility experienced a jump in recycling.
Minds Behind the MIND Lecture SeriesBeginning in October, the UC Davis MIND Institute will host Minds Behind the MIND, a lecture series featuring leading researchers and clinicians who will present their current research
Local Museums Offer Scary, Fun & Festive Activities SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- In addition to its fascinating Gold Rush past, the Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites that offer visitors the chance
Blade Runner 2049 at IMAX Theatre(Sacramento, Calif.)- Blade Runner 2049: The IMAX Experience will open at The Esquire IMAX Theatre on October 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Loomis Eggplant Festival Promises Family Fun(LOOMIS, CA) - Eggplants are growing in Loomis in anticipation of the 30th annual festival on Oct. 7 that includes much more than this gourmet purple fruit.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It