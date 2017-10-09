PCWA Board Tours Water Treatment Systems in Placer County

Importance of Safe and Reliable Drinking

AUBURN, Calif. - At a recent meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board toured six small water systems located in Placer County to get a better understanding of the needs and unique challenges of operating and maintaining such systems. Stops on the tour included water treatments plants in Colfax, Monte Vista, Dutch Flat, Alta, Heather Glen, and Meadow Vista.



Following the tour, the Board heard a report from the State Water Resources Control Board on statewide concerns associated with small water systems, the importance of having safe and reliable drinking water, and recent legislation aimed at encouraging consolidation of small water systems wherever feasible and appropriate.

PCWA staff also provided a report on the status of several on-going efforts to take advantage of state funding opportunities in support of small water systems and to extend service to several underserved areas within Placer County.



In total, there are 128 public water systems in Placer County, 44 of which are regulated by the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water; the remainder are regulated by Placer County Environmental Health.



The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2:00PM at the PCWA Business Center, 144 Ferguson Road, in Auburn. PCWA board meetings are open to the public. For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823-4850 or (800) 464-0030.