PCWA Board Tours Water Treatment Systems in Placer County
Importance of Safe and Reliable Drinking
AUBURN, Calif. - At a recent meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board toured six small water systems located in Placer County to get a better understanding of the needs and unique challenges of operating and maintaining such systems. Stops on the tour included water treatments plants in Colfax, Monte Vista, Dutch Flat, Alta, Heather Glen, and Meadow Vista.
Following the tour, the Board heard a report from the State Water Resources Control Board on statewide concerns associated with small water systems, the importance of having safe and reliable drinking water, and recent legislation aimed at encouraging consolidation of small water systems wherever feasible and appropriate.
PCWA staff also provided a report on the status of several on-going efforts to take advantage of state funding opportunities in support of small water systems and to extend service to several underserved areas within Placer County.
In total, there are 128 public water systems in Placer County, 44 of which are regulated by the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water; the remainder are regulated by Placer County Environmental Health.
The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2:00PM at the PCWA Business Center, 144 Ferguson Road, in Auburn. PCWA board meetings are open to the public. For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823-4850 or (800) 464-0030.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWJU Men's Basketball Schedule 2017-18ROCKLIN, Calif. - The schedule is up and head coach Lance Von Vogt has announced the men's basketball matchups in his fifth season leading the Warriors, bringing the
Thunder Valley Job Fair Seeks to Fill 50 Culinary PositionsLincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 50 positions at its active recruiting Culinary Job Fair on Friday, October 13th
The Polar Express Train Ride Tickets On Sale October 12thJAMESTOWN, Calif. - For the fourth consecutive holiday season, California State Parks, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are proud to present THE POLAR EXPRESS Train Ride
California Fires Update Tuesday (10.10.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Overnight significant winds fanned over a dozen fires across Northern California. 15 new wind whipped wildfires in nine counties have already burned over 73,000 acres in the past 12 hours
Jeep Renegade delivers off-road enjoymentRoseville, CA - Jeep lovers are passionate about exploring the great outdoors in off-road excursions.
Roseville Motorists Enjoying Lower Gas PricesRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville took another drop this past week pushing below the $2.60 per gallon mark at several locations.
Mesa Verde Country Announces Fall Events & DiscountsCortez, Colo. -Mesa Verde Country in Southwest Colorado is a wonderful drive destination any time of year, but fall is particularly pleasant
Sacramento Region Community Foundation Establishes Fund to Target HungerThe Sacramento Region Community Foundation announced that it has established a fund to support the regional food economy and will make the fund's first investments to end local hunger
MIND Institute Distinguished Lecturer Series(Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute kicks off its 2017-2018 Distinguished Lecturer Series this month with Urs Meyer, pharmacology professor at the University of Zurich
Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink to Open November 3rdThe Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, presented by Downtown Commons, at St. Rose of Lima Park in downtown Sacramento will kick off ice skating season on Friday, November 3
Rooster Tails Gears up for Fishing Guide Roger GeorgeThe Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on October 20
Loomis Soroptimist Club Sews to Dress 300 Girls (LOOMIS, CA) - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin (SILB) is making a difference by sewing dresses to be distributed to girls in the United States and around the world.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It