Loomis Soroptimist Club Sews to Dress 300 Girls
(LOOMIS, CA) - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin (SILB) is making a difference by sewing dresses to be distributed to girls in the United States and around the world.
The club's goal is to sew and engage others in the community to help complete 300 dresses by March 31, 2018. The project is part of an effort organized by the Sierra Nevada region of Soroptimist; the region's mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. The simple dress takes about an hour to make and the club is supplying the materials.
At the September 20th meeting of the Loomis Soroptmist Club, guest speaker, Sharon Miranda, Northern California Ambassador of Dress a Girl Around the World, explained that the pretty, unique dresses give the girls in orphanages dignity. "The dresses decrease the chance of the girls being mistreated in the community or becoming victims of sex trafficking because the new dress shows that someone cares for them," said Miranda. The organization started in 2009 with "pillow-case" dresses and the northern California office has distributed over 30,000 dresses and the United States has sent 600,000 dresses to poverty stricken areas in this country and abroad.
Carol Pepper-Kittredge, Statewide Project Manager CCC Maker, housed at Sierra College, was also a guest speaker. Pepper-Kittredge has arranged for the Soroptimist club to hold a community meet-up in the sewing lab at Hacker Lab Powered by Sierra College in Rocklin on November 11. "Sierra College is not just about preparing students with skills to achieve in their careers," said Pepper-Kittredge. "We engage students in service projects so they learn how to give back to the community. We are delighted that students can get involved and Hacker Lab's makerspace with Juki, Serger and Bernina sewing machines can support this project."
Individuals and groups can participate in this project by contacting Debi Schneider, President, Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin at (916)749-8680. The club can provide materials and instructions for those who want to make the dresses at home. Contact Debi if you'd like to make a dress, attend an upcoming sewing meet-up or if you'd like to host one for your group to support this project.
About Soroptimist International Loomis Basin
Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization for business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWJU Men's Basketball Schedule 2017-18ROCKLIN, Calif. - The schedule is up and head coach Lance Von Vogt has announced the men's basketball matchups in his fifth season leading the Warriors, bringing the
Thunder Valley Job Fair Seeks to Fill 50 Culinary PositionsLincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 50 positions at its active recruiting Culinary Job Fair on Friday, October 13th
The Polar Express Train Ride Tickets On Sale October 12thJAMESTOWN, Calif. - For the fourth consecutive holiday season, California State Parks, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are proud to present THE POLAR EXPRESS Train Ride
California Fires Update Tuesday (10.10.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Overnight significant winds fanned over a dozen fires across Northern California. 15 new wind whipped wildfires in nine counties have already burned over 73,000 acres in the past 12 hours
Jeep Renegade delivers off-road enjoymentRoseville, CA - Jeep lovers are passionate about exploring the great outdoors in off-road excursions.
Roseville Motorists Enjoying Lower Gas PricesRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville took another drop this past week pushing below the $2.60 per gallon mark at several locations.
Mesa Verde Country Announces Fall Events & DiscountsCortez, Colo. -Mesa Verde Country in Southwest Colorado is a wonderful drive destination any time of year, but fall is particularly pleasant
Sacramento Region Community Foundation Establishes Fund to Target HungerThe Sacramento Region Community Foundation announced that it has established a fund to support the regional food economy and will make the fund's first investments to end local hunger
MIND Institute Distinguished Lecturer Series(Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute kicks off its 2017-2018 Distinguished Lecturer Series this month with Urs Meyer, pharmacology professor at the University of Zurich
Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink to Open November 3rdThe Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, presented by Downtown Commons, at St. Rose of Lima Park in downtown Sacramento will kick off ice skating season on Friday, November 3
Rooster Tails Gears up for Fishing Guide Roger GeorgeThe Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on October 20
Loomis Soroptimist Club Sews to Dress 300 Girls (LOOMIS, CA) - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin (SILB) is making a difference by sewing dresses to be distributed to girls in the United States and around the world.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It