Rooster Tails Gears up for Fishing Guide Roger George

Expert Striped Bass Angler & Pro Fishing Guide Roger George

The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on October 20. This event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge will open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $13 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed by the 9:00 am guest speaker, Pro Fishing Guide, Roger George, who will offer tips, tackle and tactics for catching Trophy Striped Bass.

Recognized by the fishing community as the go-to guy for expert advice on catching trophy stripers, Roger George focuses his talents on little-known methods to catch these freshwater monsters. Over the course of 20 years he has spent literally thousands of hours fishing for these elusive fish and has become a recognized expert on big stripers having caught more than a hundred fish over 25 pounds. He landed the Millerton lake striped bass record in 1998 with an amazing trophy weighing 50.3 pounds.

Roger has been the weekly fishing columnist for the Fresno Bee, "Roger's Remarks" for 9 years. He is also the editor of a full-page weekly fishing report in the Fresno and Modesto Bees, was a 3-time NCAA All American Decathlete and served as the 1976 US Olympic Decathlon Team alternate to Bruce Jenner. He has been the host and speaker for seminars, sports show demonstrations, radio shows, TV shows and video blogs. Roger grew up in the '60's on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley and says that "Guiding folks who are looking to become better anglers or just wanting to have some fun is natural for me".

Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters. For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, at 530-887-0479 or visit the club's web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.

