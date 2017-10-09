Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink to Open November 3rd

26th season returns to St. Rose of Lima Park in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, presented by Downtown Commons, at St. Rose of Lima Park in downtown Sacramento will kick off ice skating season on Friday, November 3, 2017, with an exciting lineup of activities for all ages. Open daily through Monday, January 15, 2018, Sacramento's oldest and most beloved outdoor ice rink is the premier location for ice skating in the heart of the region's most exciting new restaurants, shopping and attractions.



The ice rink will celebrate opening day on November 3 with $2 skating all day beginning at 12 p.m. Ticket prices for regular admission are $12 and $6 for children six and under and include skate rentals. Additional information, group rates and private parties are also available at GoDowntownSac.com/icerink.



"Over the last 26 years, the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink has grown into a treasured holiday tradition," said Michael Ault, Executive Director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. "With the opening of Golden 1 Center last year and the energy it has spurred into surrounding areas, the region is experiencing downtown like never before. As new holiday traditions are created, we're pleased the ice rink continues to be an integral part of the experience everyone has come to love about the winter season in downtown Sacramento."

Special Events This Season

The ice rink will host a variety of exciting events perfect for enjoying the holiday season.



Opening Ceremony: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Join Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna, Councilmember Steve Hansen, Sacramento Kings dancers, Slamson and others to mark the official opening of the ice rink with a unique ribbon cutting celebration. Following, 60 third-grade students from William Land Elementary will take to the ice for free skate until the rink opens for $2 skating from 12 to 10 p.m.



Princess & Superhero Day: 12 - 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

The 2nd annual Princess & Superhero day, presented by Sac RT, returns just in time for Disney On Ice at Golden 1 Center nearby. Skaters are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite princess or superhero and can expect special visits from costumed princesses and superheroes, face painting, free balloons and more.



Throwback Thursdays: 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, Dec. 14 & Jan. 11

Hangout at the ice rink for Throwback Thursdays! Skaters are encouraged to dress in their best throwback outfits, bring some friends and skate the night away to tunes from the 90s, 80s and 70s spun by local DJs.

* 90s Night - 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

* 80s Night - 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14

* 70s Night - 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11



Veterans Day: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Celebrate Veterans Day with friends and family at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink. All active duty and retired military members skate free with valid ID.



Drag Queens on Ice: 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16

Celebrate Sacramento's LGBTQ community with Drag Queens on Ice, a special event benefiting NorCal AIDS Cycle, Davis Pride and Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Foundation. Featuring DJ Jammin Jo and Sacramento's most colorful drag personalities, don't miss this evening of laughs, skating and lipstick!



Small Business Saturday Pick Up Station: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

Shop small like a pro! Pick up your Small Business Saturday shopping tote at the #ShopSmall Welcome Station at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink then explore the locally-owned small businesses that make downtown Sacramento so unique.

Holiday Makers Market: 12 - 4 p.m. Saturday, December 9

Cross everyone off your gift list at the Holiday Makers Market featuring local artisans, crafters and makers. There will be something for everyone!



Photos with Santa: 12 - 2 p.m. Thursday, December 21

If you haven't taken your pictures with Santa because you've been dreading a trip to the mall, head to the ice rink! Presented by Sac RT, skaters can take pictures on Santa's sleigh with the man himself then skate the day away.



Seasonal discounts:

* Every Day I $2 off with same-day Sac RT bus or light rail ticket

* Every Day I $5 off with Western Health Advantage membership card

* Nov. 3 I 12 - 10 p.m. $2 skate day for Opening Day

* Nov. 11 I FREE with military I.D. in honor of Veterans Day (all day)



For more information about the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, visit http://GoDowntownSac.com/icerink

