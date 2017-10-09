MIND Institute Distinguished Lecturer Series
Open to the public and no reservations are required
(Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute kicks off its 2017-2018 Distinguished Lecturer Series this month with Urs Meyer, pharmacology professor at the University of Zurich. Meyer's presentation, "Maternal Infection and Immunity in Neurodevelopmental Disorders," will take place Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. at the MIND Institute, 2825 50th St. in Sacramento. This event is open to the public and no reservations are required.
Meyer's primary research interests are focused on early-life distress such as prenatal infection, pubertal stress and nutritional imbalances and how those adversities can influence brain development and the risk for long-term brain abnormalities.
In 2007, Meyer earned his doctoral degree from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich, followed by postdoctoral fellowships at the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at Ludwig- Maximilian University in Munich, Germany and at the Behavioral Neurobiology Laboratory at ETH Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland. In 2015, he was appointed associate professor of pharmacology at the Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Zurich. Meyer is also a faculty member at the Neuroscience Center Zurich, University of Zurich and ETH Zurich.
Future lectures include:
* November 8: "A Neural Circuit Approach to Mental Illness" with Joshua Gordon, director, National Institute of Mental Health
* December 13: "Lights Camera Independence" with Joey Travolta, actor, producer, director and screenwriter
* January 10: "Translating the Complex Genetics of Autism" with Edwin Cook, director, Center for Neurodevelopmental Disorders and the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Illinois, Chicago
* February 14: "Autism from Generation to Generation" with Alison Singer, board member, Autism Science Foundation
* March 14: "Early Intervention and Brain Plasticity in Autism" with Geraldine Dawson, director, Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development and professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Pediatrics, and Psychology and Neuroscience, Duke University
* April 11: "The Human Amygdala and Social Behavior" with Ralph Adolphs, director, Caltech Brain Imaging Center
* May 16: "Autism at 75: How it has Changed and What We Have Learned," with Mary Coleman, emeritus clinical professor, Pediatrics (Neurology) at Georgetown University School of Medicine
* June 13: "Why Study the Mind if Genes Cause Autism?" with Francesca Happé , director, MRC Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry (SGDP) Centre, at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College, London
Founded in 1998, The UC Davis MIND Institute is a collaborative international research center committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care and cures of neurodevelopmental disorders. The MIND Institute brings together members of the community including families, educators, physicians, psychologists and scientists who work together to further understand causes, development and best treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders.
These presentations are intended for both professionals and community members.
