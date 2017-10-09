Mesa Verde Country Announces Fall Events & Discounts
Fall is perfect time to visit this Southwest Colorado vacation destination
Cortez, Colo. -Mesa Verde Country in Southwest Colorado is a wonderful drive destination any time of year, but fall is particularly pleasant. The crowds have dissipated like hot summer days and the views are incredible! Plus, there are autumn events and discounts that make a Mesa Verde Country vacation even more enticing.
Farmers Markets
Fall harvest means local produce is at its prime. Mesa Verde Country has two farmers markets to check out through October - in Cortez and Dolores. The Cortez Farmers Market is in the parking lot of the Montezuma County Building (109 West Main St.) and is open every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to sellout (usually between 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.). The Dolores Farmers Market is on Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. in front of Dolores Town Hall (420 Central Ave.).
2017 Harvest Festival - October 14, Dolores
This Annual Orchard Social is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on October 14 and includes hard cider tasting, a beer tent, live music from the Tomlyn Acoustic Experience!, produce and craft vendors, galloping goose rides, an heirloom tree sale, apple press demos, pie walks, apple judging and apples for sale. The event is sponsored by the Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project.
Mesa Verde Museum Association Member's Only Event - October 20-21
Members of the Mesa Verde Museum Association are invited to an exclusive event at Mesa Verde National Park. There's a twilight guided ranger tour of Cliff Palace on Friday, October 20 starting at 4 p.m. On Saturday, October 21, there's a guided tour of Balcony House, starting at 9 a.m. Tours are free, but registration is required by calling 970-529-4643 or emailing sandra_jumper@partner.nps.gov.
Pumpkin Festival & 5k Fun Run - October 28
Montezuma Park in Cortez is the setting for this fun fall event that features games, prizes for costumes and Main Street business trick or treat parade for the kiddos. Register at www.pinonproject.org.
Mesa Verde National Park: 700 Years Tour BOGO Half Off
The 700 Years Tour at Mesa Verde National Park provides an overall historical view of the Ancestral Puebloans' lives in the southwest. It's a chronological journey, starting with the earliest recorded pithouse villages (600 A.D.) in history to the classic Pueblo-era cliff dwellings dating from the 13th century. Cliff Palace, the largest of cliff dwellings in Mesa Verde National Park, is viewed as one of the top ten places to visit in a lifetime. Through October 24, buy one adult ticket and receive a second tour for half price. Book at Far View Lodge or call 800.449.2288.
About Mesa Verde Country (www.mesaverdecountry.com)
Mesa Verde Country is in southwest Colorado near the entrance to the magnificent Mesa Verde National Park. The nearby towns of Cortez, Dolores, and Mancos provide accommodations, dining, outdoor fun and visitor services. Named the "Number One Historic Monument in the World" by Conde Nast Traveler and one of the "50 Places of a Lifetime-The World's Greatest Destinations" by National Geographic, Mesa Verde National Park is one of the nation's first World Heritage sites and the largest archaeological preserve in the country. Two national byways pass through Mesa Verde Country. In addition to the National Park, Mesa Verde Country is loaded with other archaeological attractions: Hovenweep National Monument, Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, Ute Mountain Tribal Park, Crow Canyon Archaeological Center, the Anasazi Heritage Center and the Cortez Cultural Center. Mountain biking enthusiasts have recognized Mesa Verde Country as one of the next great mountain biking destinations.
