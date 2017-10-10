California Fires Update Tuesday (10.10.17)
15 new wind whipped wildfires in California
Overnight significant winds fanned over a dozen fires across Northern California. 15 new wind whipped wildfires in nine counties have already burned over 73,000 acres in the past 12 hours. Firefighters have been challenged with winds gusting in excess of 50mph causing extreme rates of spread and volatile burning conditions. Governor Brown has declared a State of Emergency in Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba Counties. One confirmed fatality has occurred in Mendocino County, with several reports of injuries to civilians. The focus continues to be the evacuations of thousands of residents and protecting property.
These fires have already burned an estimated 1,500 homes and commercial structures. Several Damage Assessment Teams have been activated to get a full account of the destruction.
The strong winds are expected to decrease today, but Red Flag Warnings due to gusty winds and high fire risk remain in place across many parts of the State.
Residents across the State are urged to remain prepared for wildfires as extremely dry conditions continue. The potential for an increase in winds later in the week could challenge the efforts of firefighters. Learn more evacuation tips: ReadyForWildfire.org
California Fires of Note
Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa County
Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa
* 25,000 acres
* Significant number of commercial and residential structures destroyed
* CAL FIRE Incident Management Team activated
Atlas Fire, Napa County
Altas Peak Rd, south of Lake Berryessa and outside City of Napa
* 25,000 acres
* Multiple structures destroyed
* CAL FIRE Incident Management Team activated
Redwood Complex, Mendocino County
Hwy 20, Potter Valley and Redwood Valley area
· 10,000 acres
* Hwy 101 closed in both direction in Redwood Valley
* CAL FIRE Incident Management Team activated
Canyon 2 Fire, Orange County
Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane, Oroville
4,000 acres
Lobo Fire, Nevada County
Rough and Ready area
* 700 acres
* CAL FIRE Incident Management Team activated
McCourtney Fire, Nevada County
McCourtney Road, southwest of Grass Valley
* 150 acres, 10% contained
Cascade Fire, Yuba County
Maryville Road and Loma Rica Road, Loma Rica
* 7,200 acres, 5% contained
Pozo Fire, San Luis Obispo County NEW
West Pozo Road, west of Pozo
* 25 acres
37 Fire, Sonoma County NEW
Hwy 37 and Lakeville Highway
* 1,500 acres, 15% contained
Pocket Fire, Sonoma County NEW
Pocket Ranch Rd and Ridge Ranch Rd, Geyserville
* 500 acres
Sulphur Fire, Lake County NEW
Hwy 20 and Sulphur Bank Road, Clearlake Oaks
* 2,000 acres
Partrick Fire, Napa County NEW
Partrick Rd west of Napa
* 5,000 acres
Nuns Fire, Sonoma County NEW
Hwy 12 north of Glen Ellen
* 5,000 acres
LaPorte Fire, Butte County
Avacado Road and Dunstone Road, Bangor
* 3,500 acres
Cherokee Fire, Butte County NEW
Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane, Oroville
* 4,000 acres
Honey Fire, Butte County
Honey Run Rd and Merlin Ln, southwest of Paradise
* 25 acres
Point Fire, Calaveras County
Hwy 26 & Higdon Rd., West Point
* 130 acres, 10% contained
Blue Fire, Humboldt County
Lake Blvd and Hwy 299, east of Eureka
* 20 acres, 50% contained
Jones Fire, Shasta County
Argonaut Trail and Dry Creek Rd, Jones Valley
* 20 acres, 50% contained
Ridge Fire, Shasta County
Bartlett Springs Rd, community of Clearlake
* 87 acres, 75% contained
