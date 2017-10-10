California Fires Update Tuesday (10.10.17)

15 new wind whipped wildfires in California

Overnight significant winds fanned over a dozen fires across Northern California. 15 new wind whipped wildfires in nine counties have already burned over 73,000 acres in the past 12 hours. Firefighters have been challenged with winds gusting in excess of 50mph causing extreme rates of spread and volatile burning conditions. Governor Brown has declared a State of Emergency in Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba Counties. One confirmed fatality has occurred in Mendocino County, with several reports of injuries to civilians. The focus continues to be the evacuations of thousands of residents and protecting property.



These fires have already burned an estimated 1,500 homes and commercial structures. Several Damage Assessment Teams have been activated to get a full account of the destruction.

The strong winds are expected to decrease today, but Red Flag Warnings due to gusty winds and high fire risk remain in place across many parts of the State.

Residents across the State are urged to remain prepared for wildfires as extremely dry conditions continue. The potential for an increase in winds later in the week could challenge the efforts of firefighters. Learn more evacuation tips: ReadyForWildfire.org

California Fires of Note

Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa County

Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa

* 25,000 acres

* Significant number of commercial and residential structures destroyed

* CAL FIRE Incident Management Team activated

Atlas Fire, Napa County

Altas Peak Rd, south of Lake Berryessa and outside City of Napa

* 25,000 acres

* Multiple structures destroyed

* CAL FIRE Incident Management Team activated

Redwood Complex, Mendocino County

Hwy 20, Potter Valley and Redwood Valley area

· 10,000 acres

* Hwy 101 closed in both direction in Redwood Valley

* CAL FIRE Incident Management Team activated

Canyon 2 Fire, Orange County

Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane, Oroville

4,000 acres

Lobo Fire, Nevada County

Rough and Ready area

* 700 acres

* CAL FIRE Incident Management Team activated

McCourtney Fire, Nevada County

McCourtney Road, southwest of Grass Valley

* 150 acres, 10% contained

Cascade Fire, Yuba County

Maryville Road and Loma Rica Road, Loma Rica

* 7,200 acres, 5% contained

Pozo Fire, San Luis Obispo County NEW

West Pozo Road, west of Pozo

* 25 acres

37 Fire, Sonoma County NEW

Hwy 37 and Lakeville Highway

* 1,500 acres, 15% contained

Pocket Fire, Sonoma County NEW

Pocket Ranch Rd and Ridge Ranch Rd, Geyserville

* 500 acres



Sulphur Fire, Lake County NEW

Hwy 20 and Sulphur Bank Road, Clearlake Oaks

* 2,000 acres



Partrick Fire, Napa County NEW

Partrick Rd west of Napa

* 5,000 acres

Nuns Fire, Sonoma County NEW

Hwy 12 north of Glen Ellen

* 5,000 acres



LaPorte Fire, Butte County

Avacado Road and Dunstone Road, Bangor

* 3,500 acres



Cherokee Fire, Butte County NEW

Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane, Oroville

* 4,000 acres

Honey Fire, Butte County

Honey Run Rd and Merlin Ln, southwest of Paradise

* 25 acres

Point Fire, Calaveras County

Hwy 26 & Higdon Rd., West Point

* 130 acres, 10% contained



Blue Fire, Humboldt County

Lake Blvd and Hwy 299, east of Eureka

* 20 acres, 50% contained



Jones Fire, Shasta County

Argonaut Trail and Dry Creek Rd, Jones Valley

* 20 acres, 50% contained



Ridge Fire, Shasta County

Bartlett Springs Rd, community of Clearlake

* 87 acres, 75% contained