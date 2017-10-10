Thunder Valley Job Fair Seeks to Fill 50 Culinary Positions
Lincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 50 positions at its active recruiting Culinary Job Fair on Friday, October 13th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thunder Valley will hold immediate interviews, hiring on the spot and completing the preliminary drug testing needed for all Thunder Valley employees. Open positions include Cooks, Cook Helpers, Kitchen Runners and many other culinary positions.
Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental, vision, and vacation. All Thunder Valley employees enjoy free parking, one free meal per shift, 401k matching funds, leadership development training, opportunity to advance, free health and wellness counseling, reward incentives, and discounts at Thunder Valley including 30% off at the Spa and Gift Shop, 10% off at restaurants and discounts for select concerts.
Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a drug and background check in order to work at Thunder Valley.
All candidates must be able to work weekends and holidays.
For more information, and a full list of all culinary positions available, visit the Thunder Valley Careers page on our website.
WHEN: Friday, October 13th
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
1200 Athens Avenue, Lincoln, CA 95648
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWJU Men's Basketball Schedule 2017-18ROCKLIN, Calif. - The schedule is up and head coach Lance Von Vogt has announced the men's basketball matchups in his fifth season leading the Warriors, bringing the
Thunder Valley Job Fair Seeks to Fill 50 Culinary PositionsLincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 50 positions at its active recruiting Culinary Job Fair on Friday, October 13th
The Polar Express Train Ride Tickets On Sale October 12thJAMESTOWN, Calif. - For the fourth consecutive holiday season, California State Parks, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are proud to present THE POLAR EXPRESS Train Ride
California Fires Update Tuesday (10.10.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Overnight significant winds fanned over a dozen fires across Northern California. 15 new wind whipped wildfires in nine counties have already burned over 73,000 acres in the past 12 hours
Jeep Renegade delivers off-road enjoymentRoseville, CA - Jeep lovers are passionate about exploring the great outdoors in off-road excursions.
Roseville Motorists Enjoying Lower Gas PricesRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville took another drop this past week pushing below the $2.60 per gallon mark at several locations.
Mesa Verde Country Announces Fall Events & DiscountsCortez, Colo. -Mesa Verde Country in Southwest Colorado is a wonderful drive destination any time of year, but fall is particularly pleasant
Sacramento Region Community Foundation Establishes Fund to Target HungerThe Sacramento Region Community Foundation announced that it has established a fund to support the regional food economy and will make the fund's first investments to end local hunger
MIND Institute Distinguished Lecturer Series(Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute kicks off its 2017-2018 Distinguished Lecturer Series this month with Urs Meyer, pharmacology professor at the University of Zurich
Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink to Open November 3rdThe Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, presented by Downtown Commons, at St. Rose of Lima Park in downtown Sacramento will kick off ice skating season on Friday, November 3
Rooster Tails Gears up for Fishing Guide Roger GeorgeThe Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on October 20
Loomis Soroptimist Club Sews to Dress 300 Girls (LOOMIS, CA) - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin (SILB) is making a difference by sewing dresses to be distributed to girls in the United States and around the world.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It