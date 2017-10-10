Thunder Valley Job Fair Seeks to Fill 50 Culinary Positions

Lincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 50 positions at its active recruiting Culinary Job Fair on Friday, October 13th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Thunder Valley will hold immediate interviews, hiring on the spot and completing the preliminary drug testing needed for all Thunder Valley employees. Open positions include Cooks, Cook Helpers, Kitchen Runners and many other culinary positions.



Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental, vision, and vacation. All Thunder Valley employees enjoy free parking, one free meal per shift, 401k matching funds, leadership development training, opportunity to advance, free health and wellness counseling, reward incentives, and discounts at Thunder Valley including 30% off at the Spa and Gift Shop, 10% off at restaurants and discounts for select concerts.



Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a drug and background check in order to work at Thunder Valley.



All candidates must be able to work weekends and holidays.

For more information, and a full list of all culinary positions available, visit the Thunder Valley Careers page on our website.





WHEN: Friday, October 13th

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Thunder Valley Casino Resort

1200 Athens Avenue, Lincoln, CA 95648