WJU Men's Basketball Schedule 2017-18
Warriors to Host Most Home Games in Program History
ROCKLIN, Calif. - The schedule is up and head coach Lance Von Vogt has announced the men's basketball matchups in his fifth season leading the Warriors, bringing the most games in program history home for Warrior fans to enjoy.
"I couldn't be more excited about the upcoming season and schedule," Von Vogt said. "We have a fabulous group of returners and newcomers that will have an opportunity to play 19 home games this season."
The Warriors will tip the season off with a five-game home stay with two preseason matchups against Pacific Union College (10/26) and Simpson University (10/30) before hosting the Annual Bill Holtz Classic. During the home tournament, Nov. 3-4, the Warriors will face Bethesda University on Friday and Oregon Tech on Saturday. The final home game before hitting the road will be Nov. 11th against familiar non-conference opponent UC Merced in Warrior Arena at 4 pm.
Jessup will hit the road for the same number of road games following their home stint facing Simpson University (11/13) and UC Merced (11/29) on their opponents home court, with the Lithia Oregon Tech Classic in the middle (11/17-11/18) facing Southern Oregon and OIT.
December is met with an early matchup hosting Cal Maritime (12/2) before the Warriors launch two new tournaments to this year's schedule. The Warriors will be hosting the Jessup Classic, Dec. 14-16 taking on SAGU-American Indian College, Northwest Indian College and New Hope Christian College, followed by the New Year's Classic, Dec. 28-30 where they will play La Sierra University and Ottawa University (AZ).
"I've felt in years past with too many non-conference road games in addition to our consistent extended travel to Southern California, and Arizona for league play that our guys were exhausted at some critical points of the season," reflected Von Vogt. "By limiting our non-conference travel schedule our team should be better rested at those critical moments of the season."
The Warriors will take on two NCAA Division I powerhouses this season with UC Davis kicking things off Dec. 9th and Grand Canyon University in Arizona on Jan. 23rd.
"I'm also truly excited to face both UC Davis and Grand Canyon University this season in our exhibition schedule," said Von Vogt. "Both NCAA Division I programs are extremely well coached and will be great tests for our team."
Well known for its men's basketball programs, the Golden State Athletic Conference had as many as four of its members ranked in the top-25 last season, proving to be anyone's ball game when heading into conference matchups.
The Warriors will take on two of those nationally recognized programs out the gate on the road against Westmont (1/4) and The Master's (1/6). They will then return back to Horton Court welcoming Vanguard University (1/11) and Hope International (1/13) capped with the Northern California battle at Menlo College (1/20).
After playing Grand Canyon, the Warriors will travel to face Arizona Christian (1/25) and San Diego Christian (1/27) before hosting the second round of play against The Master's (2/1) and Westmont College (2/3) in Warrior Arena.
The last road quest will start at the 2016 highest nationally ranked team Hope International on Feb. 8th followed by the final regular-season matchup between the Vanguard Lions and Warriors (2/10).
The Warriors will complete GSAC regular season play back where they started with a trio of conference play against Menlo College (2/17), San Diego Christian (2/22) and Arizona Christian (2/24).
"Our entire non-conference schedule is to properly prepare for GSAC play," reflected Von Vogt. "Our league is recognized as quite possibly the deepest conference in the country and it will take a complete effort from all our guys to succeed in league play."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWJU Men's Basketball Schedule 2017-18ROCKLIN, Calif. - The schedule is up and head coach Lance Von Vogt has announced the men's basketball matchups in his fifth season leading the Warriors, bringing the
Thunder Valley Job Fair Seeks to Fill 50 Culinary PositionsLincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 50 positions at its active recruiting Culinary Job Fair on Friday, October 13th
The Polar Express Train Ride Tickets On Sale October 12thJAMESTOWN, Calif. - For the fourth consecutive holiday season, California State Parks, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are proud to present THE POLAR EXPRESS Train Ride
California Fires Update Tuesday (10.10.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Overnight significant winds fanned over a dozen fires across Northern California. 15 new wind whipped wildfires in nine counties have already burned over 73,000 acres in the past 12 hours
Jeep Renegade delivers off-road enjoymentRoseville, CA - Jeep lovers are passionate about exploring the great outdoors in off-road excursions.
Roseville Motorists Enjoying Lower Gas PricesRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville took another drop this past week pushing below the $2.60 per gallon mark at several locations.
Mesa Verde Country Announces Fall Events & DiscountsCortez, Colo. -Mesa Verde Country in Southwest Colorado is a wonderful drive destination any time of year, but fall is particularly pleasant
Sacramento Region Community Foundation Establishes Fund to Target HungerThe Sacramento Region Community Foundation announced that it has established a fund to support the regional food economy and will make the fund's first investments to end local hunger
MIND Institute Distinguished Lecturer Series(Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute kicks off its 2017-2018 Distinguished Lecturer Series this month with Urs Meyer, pharmacology professor at the University of Zurich
Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink to Open November 3rdThe Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, presented by Downtown Commons, at St. Rose of Lima Park in downtown Sacramento will kick off ice skating season on Friday, November 3
Rooster Tails Gears up for Fishing Guide Roger GeorgeThe Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on October 20
Loomis Soroptimist Club Sews to Dress 300 Girls (LOOMIS, CA) - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin (SILB) is making a difference by sewing dresses to be distributed to girls in the United States and around the world.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It