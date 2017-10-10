WJU Men's Basketball Schedule 2017-18

Warriors to Host Most Home Games in Program History

ROCKLIN, Calif. - The schedule is up and head coach Lance Von Vogt has announced the men's basketball matchups in his fifth season leading the Warriors, bringing the most games in program history home for Warrior fans to enjoy.

"I couldn't be more excited about the upcoming season and schedule," Von Vogt said. "We have a fabulous group of returners and newcomers that will have an opportunity to play 19 home games this season."

The Warriors will tip the season off with a five-game home stay with two preseason matchups against Pacific Union College (10/26) and Simpson University (10/30) before hosting the Annual Bill Holtz Classic. During the home tournament, Nov. 3-4, the Warriors will face Bethesda University on Friday and Oregon Tech on Saturday. The final home game before hitting the road will be Nov. 11th against familiar non-conference opponent UC Merced in Warrior Arena at 4 pm.

Jessup will hit the road for the same number of road games following their home stint facing Simpson University (11/13) and UC Merced (11/29) on their opponents home court, with the Lithia Oregon Tech Classic in the middle (11/17-11/18) facing Southern Oregon and OIT.

December is met with an early matchup hosting Cal Maritime (12/2) before the Warriors launch two new tournaments to this year's schedule. The Warriors will be hosting the Jessup Classic, Dec. 14-16 taking on SAGU-American Indian College, Northwest Indian College and New Hope Christian College, followed by the New Year's Classic, Dec. 28-30 where they will play La Sierra University and Ottawa University (AZ).

"I've felt in years past with too many non-conference road games in addition to our consistent extended travel to Southern California, and Arizona for league play that our guys were exhausted at some critical points of the season," reflected Von Vogt. "By limiting our non-conference travel schedule our team should be better rested at those critical moments of the season."

The Warriors will take on two NCAA Division I powerhouses this season with UC Davis kicking things off Dec. 9th and Grand Canyon University in Arizona on Jan. 23rd.

"I'm also truly excited to face both UC Davis and Grand Canyon University this season in our exhibition schedule," said Von Vogt. "Both NCAA Division I programs are extremely well coached and will be great tests for our team."

Well known for its men's basketball programs, the Golden State Athletic Conference had as many as four of its members ranked in the top-25 last season, proving to be anyone's ball game when heading into conference matchups.

The Warriors will take on two of those nationally recognized programs out the gate on the road against Westmont (1/4) and The Master's (1/6). They will then return back to Horton Court welcoming Vanguard University (1/11) and Hope International (1/13) capped with the Northern California battle at Menlo College (1/20).

After playing Grand Canyon, the Warriors will travel to face Arizona Christian (1/25) and San Diego Christian (1/27) before hosting the second round of play against The Master's (2/1) and Westmont College (2/3) in Warrior Arena.

The last road quest will start at the 2016 highest nationally ranked team Hope International on Feb. 8th followed by the final regular-season matchup between the Vanguard Lions and Warriors (2/10).

The Warriors will complete GSAC regular season play back where they started with a trio of conference play against Menlo College (2/17), San Diego Christian (2/22) and Arizona Christian (2/24).

"Our entire non-conference schedule is to properly prepare for GSAC play," reflected Von Vogt. "Our league is recognized as quite possibly the deepest conference in the country and it will take a complete effort from all our guys to succeed in league play."