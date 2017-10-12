Roseville Incentives Hope to Lure Amazon Headquarters
Roseville Offers Exceptional Environment for Amazon Headquarters
Roseville, CA - Roseville is making a pitch to bring a second Amazon headquarters and its 50,000 jobs here.
At a special meeting October 10, the Roseville City Council approved participation in a regional proposal organized by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council.
The Council also approved a concept to provide land incentives at two different sites in Roseville as part of the proposal.
The first site is the open land beside the Westfield Galleria along Highway 65 for the first phase of Amazon's plans. The site is 11 acres in size and is currently undeveloped and owned by the City of Roseville.
The site has commercial/business professional land use and commercial zoning, and has utility and traffic capacity for up to 500,000 square feet of professional office development potential.
The second site is a parcel at 6382 Phillip Road in the northwest part of the city limits. This site is 160 acres in size and is currently undeveloped and owned by the City of Roseville.
The site has utility and traffic capacity to serve future development. Currently more than 1,080,000 square feet of processional office is allowed. The site could potentially accommodate much more development if higher density buildings (taller, larger floor plates) are considered. This site could accommodate future phases and potential build-out of the Amazon HQ2 campus.
Amazon's current headquarters is located in downtown Seattle, Washington. Amazon estimates its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to the city's economy.
Amazon estimates their new facility will bring $5 billion in investment in the first 15 years. Amazon says it will make its decision sometime in 2018.
