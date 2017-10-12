Children's Hope Charity Golf Tournament in Roseville
Roseville, CA - Children's Hope Foster Family Agency will hold it's First Annual Putting for Foster Kids Golf Tournament in Roseville on October 21, 2017 at Woodcreek Golf Club.
Your participation in our charity golf tournament will help provide educational tutoring services for foster children in our care. The cost of 1 child having educational tutoring through a tutoring agency is about $1500.00, which is not government funded.
Why education matters to foster children? With strong practices, policies, and positive school experiences can counteract the negative effects of abuse, neglect, and separation. Education not only supports economic success in adult life, it also provides opportunities for improved well -being in physical, intellectual, and social domains during critical development periods (Fostering Success in Education).
The goal is to raise $35,000.00 to help aid Foster Children in their educational needs. Allowing each child to have the opportunity to be happier, more motivated, and better prepared for life's challenges.
October 21, 2017
6:30 am-7:30 Check In
7:30 am Shotgun
Children's Hope Charity Golf Tournament
For more information and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://childrenshopeffa.org/putting-fore-foster-kids/
