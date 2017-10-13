Sutter Health Employees Make A Difference with Local Food Bank Donations
Holidays Meals for those in Need
AUBURN - Sutter Health employees donated more than 3,350 pounds of non-perishable items to seven food banks as part of the hospital's month-long campaign to help food banks prepare for the busy holiday season.
"The donations from Sutter Health employees aim to help provide local food banks with enough food to meet increased holiday demand and make sure that no table is empty on Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Angelika Corchado, community benefit associate with Sutter Health. "This is our fifth year supporting food banks in Northern California through our food drive, and each pound of food donated means a holiday meal for those in need."
Boxes of stuffing, gravy, canned yams, rice, boxed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and pie filling filled the donation bins at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.
"I saw the bin at our hospital and remembered to stock up on holiday food items on my next trip to the grocery store," said Catherine Nishikawa, manager of Nutrition and Food Services at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "It was easy to do and very heartwarming to know that I could help make a difference and help provide a meal."
With more than 25 donations sites throughout Sutter Health, physicians, volunteers and employees helped supply seven food banks serving Amador, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Solano and Yolo counties. Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center donated 800 pounds of food to the Placer Food Bank and Auburn Interfaith Food Closet.
"The food banks were overcome with emotion by our employees' generosity," said Corchado, who helped organize the campaign. "They were very thankful for the food items that will directly help them provide food to families on Thanksgiving."
In addition to the food donation, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital is also sponsoring the Placer Food Bank's Drive Out Hunger Turkey Drive on Nov. 10.
"By supporting our local food banks, Sutter Health is giving back to our communities as a whole," said Mitch Hanna, CEO at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "Our food drive complements the many other ways that our organization works to enhance the health and well-being of people in the communities we serve."
During the turkey drive, members of the community can drop off frozen turkeys or monetary donations at Roseville Toyota (700 Automall Drive) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help ensure local families in need can celebrate Thanksgiving. For more information, please visit http://placerfoodbank.org.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines31 Confirmed Dead in California Wildfire DevastationCalifornia Fire Updates 2017: The death toll has risen to 31 across 4 fires as estimates remain that 3,500 homes and other structures have been destroyed
Placer Women's Retreat in Roseville on November 4thRoseville, CA- The Placer Women's Retreat will take place at the Falls Event Center in Roseville on November 4, 2017.
Sacramento Area Council of Governments UpdatesThe Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) is pleased to announce Christina Lokke as its new Policy Manager and the promotion of Erik Johnson to Director
Spookomotive Trains to Treat Old Sacramento VisitorsSACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Back by popular demand, California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation will once again offer engaging and entertaining "Spookomotive"
Disney's Beauty and the Beast set for Harris CenterEl Dorado Musical Theatre is proud to present Disney's Beauty and the Beast which will run October 27 - November 5, 2017 at the Harris Center
Sutter Health Employees Make A Difference with Local Food Bank DonationsAUBURN - Sutter Health employees donated more than 3,350 pounds of non-perishable items to seven food banks as part of the hospital's month-long campaign
Placer County Air Quality Advisory Due to WildfiresThe Placer County Public Health Officer and Placer County Air Pollution Control Officer issued a joint air quality advisory to notify the public of the potential of poor air quality conditions
Children's Hope Charity Golf Tournament in RosevilleRoseville, CA - Children's Hope Foster Family Agency will hold it's First Annual Putting for Foster Kids Golf Tournament in Roseville on October 21, 2017 at Woodcreek Golf Club.
Roseville Incentives Hope to Lure Amazon HeadquartersRoseville, CA - Roseville is making a pitch to bring a second Amazon headquarters and its 50,000 jobs here.
WJU Men's Basketball Schedule 2017-18ROCKLIN, Calif. - The schedule is up and head coach Lance Von Vogt has announced the men's basketball matchups in his fifth season leading the Warriors, bringing the
Thunder Valley Job Fair Seeks to Fill 50 Culinary PositionsLincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 50 positions at its active recruiting Culinary Job Fair on Friday, October 13th
The Polar Express Train Ride Tickets On Sale October 12thJAMESTOWN, Calif. - For the fourth consecutive holiday season, California State Parks, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are proud to present THE POLAR EXPRESS Train Ride
NEWS: In Case You Missed It