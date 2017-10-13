Sutter Health Employees Make A Difference with Local Food Bank Donations

Holidays Meals for those in Need

AUBURN - Sutter Health employees donated more than 3,350 pounds of non-perishable items to seven food banks as part of the hospital's month-long campaign to help food banks prepare for the busy holiday season.

"The donations from Sutter Health employees aim to help provide local food banks with enough food to meet increased holiday demand and make sure that no table is empty on Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Angelika Corchado, community benefit associate with Sutter Health. "This is our fifth year supporting food banks in Northern California through our food drive, and each pound of food donated means a holiday meal for those in need."

Boxes of stuffing, gravy, canned yams, rice, boxed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and pie filling filled the donation bins at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.

"I saw the bin at our hospital and remembered to stock up on holiday food items on my next trip to the grocery store," said Catherine Nishikawa, manager of Nutrition and Food Services at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "It was easy to do and very heartwarming to know that I could help make a difference and help provide a meal."

With more than 25 donations sites throughout Sutter Health, physicians, volunteers and employees helped supply seven food banks serving Amador, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Solano and Yolo counties. Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center donated 800 pounds of food to the Placer Food Bank and Auburn Interfaith Food Closet.

"The food banks were overcome with emotion by our employees' generosity," said Corchado, who helped organize the campaign. "They were very thankful for the food items that will directly help them provide food to families on Thanksgiving."

In addition to the food donation, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital is also sponsoring the Placer Food Bank's Drive Out Hunger Turkey Drive on Nov. 10.

"By supporting our local food banks, Sutter Health is giving back to our communities as a whole," said Mitch Hanna, CEO at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "Our food drive complements the many other ways that our organization works to enhance the health and well-being of people in the communities we serve."

During the turkey drive, members of the community can drop off frozen turkeys or monetary donations at Roseville Toyota (700 Automall Drive) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help ensure local families in need can celebrate Thanksgiving. For more information, please visit http://placerfoodbank.org.