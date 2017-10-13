Disney's Beauty and the Beast set for Harris Center
El Dorado Hills, CA - El Dorado Musical Theatre is proud to present Disney's Beauty and the Beast which will run October 27 - November 5, 2017 at the Harris Center (formerly Three Stages) Folsom Lake College in Folsom, Calif.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Don't miss this "tale as old as time" adaptation of the Broadway hit musical, filled with spectacular costumes, amazing sets and vivid projections, and a phenomenal cast. Come join us for a beautiful show of love, redemption, compassion, and kindness.
Standard ticket prices range from $15-33 (+ venue service fees) and can be purchased online at www.harriscenter.net or by calling the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888.
