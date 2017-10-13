Spookomotive Trains to Treat Old Sacramento Visitors

Delightful Not Frightful and Back by Popular Demand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Back by popular demand, California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation will once again offer engaging and entertaining "Spookomotive" train rides for three weekends beginning in mid-October. With VIP First Class train rides also available, "Spookomotive" trains operate hourly from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays beginning the weekend of October 14-15 and continuing on October 21-22 and October 28-29, 2017. Each operating weekend the "Spookomotive" will have a special theme, and the experience includes exciting on board entertainment and a tasty Halloween treat. Train ride guests are encouraged to get in the spirit and dress up according to the fun weekly themes that include: Superheroes & Villains (October 14-15), Pirates & Princesses (October 21-22) and Witches & Wizards (October 28-29).

The whimsically decorated and diesel-powered "Spookomotive" -- crawling with spiders, cobwebs and cornstalks and staffed by a "skeleton crew" - departs from the Central Pacific Freight Depot on Front Street and K Streets. Passengers will enjoy a fun-filled, 45-minute, six-mile roundtrip train ride along the Sacramento River. "Spookomotive" train tickets cost $15 for adults, $8 for youths ages 2-17, children under age 2 ride free. And, for "Spookomotive" excursion train ride guests who desire a VIP experience, they will enjoy themed entertainment along with the excitement of the Mad Scientist and his crew of minions. The laboratory is decorated with a display of crazy experiments fit for the Mad Doctor himself. First Class guests will also receive refreshments on board including a special Halloween cookie. First Class tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 youths (ages 2-17) and children under 2 ride free (limited VIP seating is available and online booking is recommended). Tickets are available online at www.californiarailroad.museum in advance, or at the Sacramento Southern Railroad ticket office (on Front Street between J and K Streets) the day of the train ride, based on availability.

For more information about "Spookomotive" train rides, the Museum or Foundation, please call 916-445-5995 or visit www.californiarailroad.museum.