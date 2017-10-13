Sacramento Area Council of Governments Updates

Christina Lokke as New Policy Manager, Erik Johnson Promoted

Sacramento, CA -The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) is pleased to announce Christina Lokke as its new Policy Manager and the promotion of Erik Johnson to Director of Administration and Local Government Services.



Christina Lokke joins SACOG as its new Policy Manager effective October 23. She will lead SACOG's state and federal government affairs. Ms. Lokke brings over a decade of California Legislative experience. Her role will include analyzing the impact of regulations and legislation on SACOG, its 28 member cities and counties, and representing SACOG before state and federal agencies and elected officials. Ms. Lokke comes from the California Special Districts Association, where she has served as a legislative representative since 2013. Prior to that, she worked for the California State Assembly. She has a bachelor's in Philosophy and Politics from New York University and a master's in Public Policy and Administration from Sacramento State. SACOG's policy initiatives cover the 2.4 million residents in the Sacramento region.

"I am excited to join SACOG and begin working with our Board of Directors and local member jurisdictions. I look forward to using my experience providing policy analysis to elected officials as a legislative staff member, government relations specialist, and community advocate to lead SACOG's policy initiatives. This is an exciting time to advocate for the six-county Sacramento region as a dynamic, vibrant, and prosperous economy", said Ms. Lokke.

"We are excited to bring on board Ms. Lokke as the new Policy Manager for SACOG. She will help us raise our region's profile in both the state capitol and in Washington DC. We need to demonstrate that the Sacramento region is a hub for innovation that can attract global talent, serve as a testbed for new projects, and be a catalyst for growth in the state" noted SACOG CEO, James Corless.

Erik Johnson has been promoted to Director of Administration and Local Government Services. He will oversee internal administration and services to SACOG's member cities and counties. Mr. Johnson has led SACOG's initial cooperative purchasing on behalf of its local governments. As SACOG focuses on how to provide a greater range of services to local governments, he will lead the development of new services and serve as a key liaison to its member cities and counties. He will also oversee strategic initiatives and human resources. Mr. Johnson has a bachelor's in Politics from Saint Mary's College and a master's in Public Policy and Administration from Sacramento State. Mr. Johnson has been with SACOG since 2005.