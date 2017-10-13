Placer Women's Retreat in Roseville on November 4th

Roseville, CA- The Placer Women's Retreat will take place at the Falls Event Center in Roseville on November 4, 2017.

Billed as Strength in Balance, prepare for a day of inspiration, rejuvenation and learning devoted to helping you find your balance. The Placer Women's Retreat features a full day of activities and breakout sessions.

Four breakout sessions

Trauma Informed Yoga

Women's Wellness

Cooking Demonstration

Stress Identification and Management Strategies

Lunch will be provided with giveaways and swag!



Special lunchtime and closing events

Placer Women's Retreat Event Details

Falls Event Center Roseville

240 Conference Center Dr

Roseville, CA 95678

Saturday, November 4, 2017

9:00 am- 4:30 pm

Tickets are just $30. For more information and to register online, please visit http://Placerwomensretreat.org