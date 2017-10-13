31 Confirmed Dead in California Wildfire Devastation

California Fires Bring Total Devastation

Overnight firefighters continued their battle against 17 wildfires that have burned 221,754 acres. Several of the wildfires merged with other fires, while full containment was made on three other.

While several of the fires experienced winds overnight they were relatively light, but a Red Flag Warning has been issued for later tonight when winds are expected to increase again. Tonight the winds are forecast to be stronger that experienced Thursday with gusts up to 45mh.

The death toll has risen to 31 across 4 fires as estimates remain that 3,500 homes and other structures have been destroyed. Hundreds of additional fire engines and firefighters have begun to arrive from several other states, not only to help relieve crews on the frontlines, but to be ready for the possibility of new wildfires that may ignite during the Red Flag Warnings.

With wildfire risk high, residents are urged to remain prepared for wildfires. Learn more by visiting www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

California Fires of Note

CENTRAL LNU COMPLEX (4 fires)

* 17 civilian fatalities

Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa Counties

Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa

* 34,770 acres, 25% contained

* Significant number of structures destroyed

Pocket Fire, Sonoma County

Pocket Ranch Rd and Ridge Ranch Rd, Geyserville

* 9,996 acres, 5% contained



Nuns Fire, Sonoma County

north and west of Glen Ellen

* 44,381 acres, 5% contained

* Overnight the Adobe Fire merged with the Nuns Fire, which also includes the previous Norrbom Fire.





Pressley Fire, Sonoma County

East of Rohnert Park

* 473 acres, 10% contained





SOUTHERN LNU COMPLEX (2 fires)



Atlas Fire, Napa & Solano Counties

South of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Napa

* 48,228 acres, 27% contained

* 2 civilian fatalities

* Significant structures destroyed

Partrick Fire, Napa County

west of Napa

* 12,379 acres, 18% contained

MENDOCINO-LAKE COMPLEX (2 fires)



Redwood Valley, Mendocino County

North of Hwy 20 in Potter Valley and Redwood Valley

* 34,000 acres, 10% contained

* 8 civilian fatalities

* Significant structures destroyed



Sulphur Fire, Lake County

Clearlake Oaks

* 2,500 acres, 55% contained





WIND COMPLEX (4 fires)

Cascade Fire, Yuba County

Loma Rica area

* 10,120 acres, 55% contained

* 4 civilian fatalities

* Significant structure destroyed

Lobo Fire, Nevada County

Rough and Ready area

* 829 acres, 52% contained

* Multiple structures destroyed



McCourtney Fire, Nevada County

Southwest of Grass Valley

* 76 acres, 89% contained

LaPorte Fire, Butte County

Bangor area

* 6,139 acres, 45% contained



Cherokee Fire, Butte County

North of Oroville

* 8,417 acres, 70% contained



Honey Fire, Butte County

Southwest of Paradise

* 150 acres, 75% contained



Silver Fire, Fresno County

Northwest of Squaw Valley

* 58 acres, 80% contained



Quarry Fire, Kern County NEW / FINAL

5 miles southeast of Arvin

* 183 acres, 100% contained



Point Fire, Calaveras County FINAL

Hwy 26 & Higdon Rd., West Point

* 130 acres, 100% contained



37 Fire, Sonoma County FINAL

Hwy 37 & Lakeville Highway near Skaggs Island

* 1,660 acres, 100% contained



**Unified Command Incidents**

Canyon 2 Fire, Orange County

Hwy 91 & Gypsum Canyon Rd, Anaheim City

* 9,217 acres, 65% contained

* Unified command with CAL FIRE, Orange County, Anaheim and City of Orange



**Federal Incidents**

Ice Fire, El Dorado County

13 miles east of Camino

US Forest Service - El Dorado National Forest

* 29 acres, 95% contained