31 Confirmed Dead in California Wildfire Devastation
California Fires Bring Total Devastation
Overnight firefighters continued their battle against 17 wildfires that have burned 221,754 acres. Several of the wildfires merged with other fires, while full containment was made on three other.
While several of the fires experienced winds overnight they were relatively light, but a Red Flag Warning has been issued for later tonight when winds are expected to increase again. Tonight the winds are forecast to be stronger that experienced Thursday with gusts up to 45mh.
The death toll has risen to 31 across 4 fires as estimates remain that 3,500 homes and other structures have been destroyed. Hundreds of additional fire engines and firefighters have begun to arrive from several other states, not only to help relieve crews on the frontlines, but to be ready for the possibility of new wildfires that may ignite during the Red Flag Warnings.
With wildfire risk high, residents are urged to remain prepared for wildfires. Learn more by visiting www.ReadyForWildfire.org.
California Fires of Note
CENTRAL LNU COMPLEX (4 fires)
* 17 civilian fatalities
Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa Counties
Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa
* 34,770 acres, 25% contained
* Significant number of structures destroyed
Pocket Fire, Sonoma County
Pocket Ranch Rd and Ridge Ranch Rd, Geyserville
* 9,996 acres, 5% contained
Nuns Fire, Sonoma County
north and west of Glen Ellen
* 44,381 acres, 5% contained
* Overnight the Adobe Fire merged with the Nuns Fire, which also includes the previous Norrbom Fire.
Pressley Fire, Sonoma County
East of Rohnert Park
* 473 acres, 10% contained
SOUTHERN LNU COMPLEX (2 fires)
Atlas Fire, Napa & Solano Counties
South of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Napa
* 48,228 acres, 27% contained
* 2 civilian fatalities
* Significant structures destroyed
Partrick Fire, Napa County
west of Napa
* 12,379 acres, 18% contained
MENDOCINO-LAKE COMPLEX (2 fires)
Redwood Valley, Mendocino County
North of Hwy 20 in Potter Valley and Redwood Valley
* 34,000 acres, 10% contained
* 8 civilian fatalities
* Significant structures destroyed
Sulphur Fire, Lake County
Clearlake Oaks
* 2,500 acres, 55% contained
WIND COMPLEX (4 fires)
Cascade Fire, Yuba County
Loma Rica area
* 10,120 acres, 55% contained
* 4 civilian fatalities
* Significant structure destroyed
Lobo Fire, Nevada County
Rough and Ready area
* 829 acres, 52% contained
* Multiple structures destroyed
McCourtney Fire, Nevada County
Southwest of Grass Valley
* 76 acres, 89% contained
LaPorte Fire, Butte County
Bangor area
* 6,139 acres, 45% contained
Cherokee Fire, Butte County
North of Oroville
* 8,417 acres, 70% contained
Honey Fire, Butte County
Southwest of Paradise
* 150 acres, 75% contained
Silver Fire, Fresno County
Northwest of Squaw Valley
* 58 acres, 80% contained
Quarry Fire, Kern County NEW / FINAL
5 miles southeast of Arvin
* 183 acres, 100% contained
Point Fire, Calaveras County FINAL
Hwy 26 & Higdon Rd., West Point
* 130 acres, 100% contained
37 Fire, Sonoma County FINAL
Hwy 37 & Lakeville Highway near Skaggs Island
* 1,660 acres, 100% contained
**Unified Command Incidents**
Canyon 2 Fire, Orange County
Hwy 91 & Gypsum Canyon Rd, Anaheim City
* 9,217 acres, 65% contained
* Unified command with CAL FIRE, Orange County, Anaheim and City of Orange
**Federal Incidents**
Ice Fire, El Dorado County
13 miles east of Camino
US Forest Service - El Dorado National Forest
* 29 acres, 95% contained
