Roseville Gas Prices Continue Dropping
Roseville, CA, - More good news for Roseville area motorists as gas prices continue to move lower. The cooler weather is moving in and autumn weekday road trips are idyllic. Here's where to find the latest lowest gas prices in Roseville. (Updated 24/7)
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, October 16- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.45/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 27.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 16.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on October 16 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.63/g in 2016, $2.67/g in 2015, $3.44/g in 2014, $3.68/g in 2013 and $4.46/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.92/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.
Modesto- $2.86/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.89/g.
Oakland- $3.10/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.10/g.
"For the fifth straight week, the national average gasoline price has moved lower. Though not all states saw decreases in the last week, we nonetheless saw the nation's average price per gallon fall as we continue into the peak of fall, which is hardly a surprise," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While prices nationally remain an average of 20 cents higher than a year ago, we'll likely continue to see improvement at the pump into a sixth week as supply outpaces demand and gasoline inventories continue their slow recovery as we soon close out an active hurricane season."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
