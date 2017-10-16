Volkswagen unveils versatile new Golf

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Nimble & Responsive

Roseville, CA,- There are many manufacturers who are blurring the lines these days, creating a wagon that has many of the characteristics that car buyers value in a sports utility vehicle.

Add one more to the list: The all-new 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack. Volkswagen has attempted to build the Alltrack with some enviable features that give it the versatility that appeals to people who enjoy staying active.

That includes the ability to go off-road for a little fun. The Alltrack comes standard with all-wheel drive and has just enough ground clearance (6.9 inches) to make it suitable for some adventure on nonpaved roads.

The Alltrack seems like something Subaru might have created. And in fact, they certainly have vehicles that rival the Alltrack. The competition includes the Subaru Outback; Subaru Crosstrek, Audi Allroad, and BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon. The Golf Alltrack is sold in S, SE and SEL trim levels

2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

* Performance: turbocharged 1.8-liter, four cylinder, 170 horsepower

* Mileage estimate: 22-30 mpg

* Price: $27,800 to $35,100

* Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance 3 years/36,000; corrosion 12 years/unlimited

There are multiple versions of the VW Golf. The Alltrack is based off the Golf SportWagen, another wagon that appeals to active folks. The difference is the Alltrack has a more rugged exterior and possesses additional ground clearance and a few more features that separate the two vehicles. Note that the Alltrack is also more expensive than the SportWagen.

The Alltrack can perform admirably in off-road situations, but it's actually more suited for normal driving conditions. It has fairly good power and handles nicely, making it easy for the driver to enjoy a little fun. On normal roads, the Alltrack demonstrates a nimble quality and its quickness can be surprising. Steering is quite responsive and the brakes can stop the vehicle abruptly if needed.

The lone engine is a peppy 1.8-liter, incline-4 that generates 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. The Alltrack can travel 0-60 mph in 7.4 seconds and gets an estimated 22-30 mpg on average.

Roof rails come standard with every Volkswagen Golf Alltrack and so do heated front seats; heated side mirrors; faux-leather upholstery; 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels; 8-way partially power-operated driver's seat; rearview camera; 6.5-inch touch-screen infotainment system that includes AM/FM/CD player with HD Radio; and USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

In general, the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack offers solid comfort, although this driver did suffer from a little discomfort on a long trip down the California coast. Perhaps it was because the seats are a bit rigid and don't provide a lot of give. The rear seats are adequate for both head and legroom, and offer average comfort. There is 30 cubic feet of space in the rear compartment and that extends to a sizable 66.5 cubic feet when the second row is folded down. A ski-pass through is a nice added touch by Volkswagen.

We found the infotainment system pretty easy to master. We also like that the interior has a center console and fairly good storage areas for things like drinks and side pockets for various items.

Volkswagen has added one more sensible vehicle to its versatile lineup in the 2017 Golf Alltrack. It has the ability to go off-road but is even better in normal driving conditions. Since the competition is tough, it will be interesting to see how the Alltrack fares.