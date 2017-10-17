California Fire Death Toll Hits 41
11,000+ Firefighters Battle California Fires
In the past week, over 245,000 acres have burned across California. More than 11,000 firefighters continue making progress on 12 large wildfires burning in the State. The death toll remains at 41, and more than 5,700 structures destroyed.
As containment figures continue to increase, many of the evacuations across the fires in Northern California have been lifted. Over 34,000 people remain evacuated, but many of the evacuation orders are being reevaluated. Residents returning home are urged to be cautious as hazardous conditions may remain. Learn more tips on how to return home after a wildfire at www.fire.ca.gov.
The weather today will be warm with low humidity, which will continue to challenge firefighters, but only light winds are forecast. A chance of precipitation is expected to arrive later in the week, bringing relief from the dry conditions.
California Fires of Note
**CAL FIRE Incidents**
CENTRAL LNU COMPLEX (4 fires)
▪ In unified command with Santa Rosa Fire Department & Sonoma County Sheriff
▪ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team assigned
▪ 22 civilian fatalities & 1 private water tender operator
Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa Counties
Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa
▪ 36,432 acres, 82% contained
▪ Significant number of structures destroyed
Pocket Fire, Sonoma County
North of Geyserville
▪ 12,430 acres, 58% contained
Nuns Fire, Sonoma County
East of Hwy 12 from east Santa Rosa to east of Sonoma
▪ 52,894 acres, 68% contained
Oakmont Fire, Sonoma County
Near Oakmont
▪ 1,029 acres, 27% contained
SOUTHERN LNU COMPLEX (1 fire)
▪ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team assigned
Atlas Fire, Napa & Solano Counties
South of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Napa
▪ 51,064 acres, 70% contained
▪ 6 civilian fatalities
▪ Significant structures destroyed
MENDOCINO-LAKE COMPLEX (2 fires)
▪ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team assigned
Redwood Valley, Mendocino County
North of Hwy 20 in Potter Valley and Redwood Valley
▪ 35,800 acres, 60% contained
▪ 8 civilian fatalities
▪ Significant structures destroyed
Sulphur Fire, Lake County
Clearlake Oaks
▪ 2,207 acres, 92% contained
WIND COMPLEX (3 fires)
Cascade Fire, Yuba County
Loma Rica area
▪ 9,989 acres, 98% contained
▪ 4 civilian fatalities
▪ Significant number of structures destroyed
Lobo Fire, Nevada County
Rough and Ready area
▪ 821 acres, 97% contained
▪ Multiple structures destroyed
LaPorte Fire, Butte County
Bangor area
▪ 6,151 acres, 98% contained
OTHER FIRES
Bear Fire, Santa Cruz County **NEW**
Bear Creek Canyon Rd, northeast of Boulder Creek
▪ 125 acres timber and brush, 0% contained
Wilson Fire, San Diego County FINAL
Wilson Road at Rancho Feliz Ranch, Warner Springs
25 acres, 100% contained
**Unified Command Incidents**
Canyon 2 Fire, Orange County FINAL
Hwy 91 & Gypsum Canyon Rd, Anaheim City
▪ 9,217 acres, 100% contained
**Local Incidents**
York Fire, Monterey County FINAL
York Road & S Boundary Rd, southwest of Fort Ord
▪ 40 acres grass and brush, 100% contained
**Federal Incidents**
River Fire, Trinity County
Community of Mad River
US Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest
▪ 148 acres, 85% contained
