California Fire Death Toll Hits 41

11,000+ Firefighters Battle California Fires

In the past week, over 245,000 acres have burned across California. More than 11,000 firefighters continue making progress on 12 large wildfires burning in the State. The death toll remains at 41, and more than 5,700 structures destroyed.

As containment figures continue to increase, many of the evacuations across the fires in Northern California have been lifted. Over 34,000 people remain evacuated, but many of the evacuation orders are being reevaluated. Residents returning home are urged to be cautious as hazardous conditions may remain. Learn more tips on how to return home after a wildfire at www.fire.ca.gov.

The weather today will be warm with low humidity, which will continue to challenge firefighters, but only light winds are forecast. A chance of precipitation is expected to arrive later in the week, bringing relief from the dry conditions.

California Fires of Note

**CAL FIRE Incidents**



CENTRAL LNU COMPLEX (4 fires)

▪ In unified command with Santa Rosa Fire Department & Sonoma County Sheriff

▪ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team assigned

▪ 22 civilian fatalities & 1 private water tender operator



Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa Counties

Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa

▪ 36,432 acres, 82% contained

▪ Significant number of structures destroyed



Pocket Fire, Sonoma County

North of Geyserville

▪ 12,430 acres, 58% contained



Nuns Fire, Sonoma County

East of Hwy 12 from east Santa Rosa to east of Sonoma

▪ 52,894 acres, 68% contained



Oakmont Fire, Sonoma County

Near Oakmont

▪ 1,029 acres, 27% contained

SOUTHERN LNU COMPLEX (1 fire)

▪ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team assigned



Atlas Fire, Napa & Solano Counties

South of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Napa

▪ 51,064 acres, 70% contained

▪ 6 civilian fatalities

▪ Significant structures destroyed



MENDOCINO-LAKE COMPLEX (2 fires)

▪ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team assigned



Redwood Valley, Mendocino County

North of Hwy 20 in Potter Valley and Redwood Valley

▪ 35,800 acres, 60% contained

▪ 8 civilian fatalities

▪ Significant structures destroyed



Sulphur Fire, Lake County

Clearlake Oaks

▪ 2,207 acres, 92% contained



WIND COMPLEX (3 fires)



Cascade Fire, Yuba County

Loma Rica area

▪ 9,989 acres, 98% contained

▪ 4 civilian fatalities

▪ Significant number of structures destroyed



Lobo Fire, Nevada County

Rough and Ready area

▪ 821 acres, 97% contained

▪ Multiple structures destroyed



LaPorte Fire, Butte County

Bangor area

▪ 6,151 acres, 98% contained



OTHER FIRES



Bear Fire, Santa Cruz County **NEW**

Bear Creek Canyon Rd, northeast of Boulder Creek

▪ 125 acres timber and brush, 0% contained



Wilson Fire, San Diego County FINAL

Wilson Road at Rancho Feliz Ranch, Warner Springs

25 acres, 100% contained



**Unified Command Incidents**



Canyon 2 Fire, Orange County FINAL

Hwy 91 & Gypsum Canyon Rd, Anaheim City

▪ 9,217 acres, 100% contained



**Local Incidents**



York Fire, Monterey County FINAL

York Road & S Boundary Rd, southwest of Fort Ord

▪ 40 acres grass and brush, 100% contained



**Federal Incidents**



River Fire, Trinity County

Community of Mad River

US Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest

▪ 148 acres, 85% contained

