Traffic Alert: Closure of I-80 and Hwy 65 Interchange Scheduled

Temporary Closure of I-80/Hwy 65 interchange this weekend

Roseville/ Rocklin, CA - On Saturday, October 21 from 11:00 p.m. to Sunday, October 22 at 6:00 a.m., PG&E will relocate three lines over Highway 65 between I-80 and Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch Road, which will require full closure of the freeway.

While this work will occur during the nighttime, it kicks off utility relocations for Phase 1 to reconfigure the I-80/SR 65 interchange. A third lane will be added on northbound Highway 65 from I-80 to Pleasant Grove Boulevard to alleviate traffic backing up onto I-80.

More information about improvements to the I-80/SR 65 Interchange can be found at http://8065interchange.org/