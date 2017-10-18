Sierra College Holds People & Culture Days Celebration
Rocklin, CA - Have you sampled homemade tamales? Have you danced to Greek music? Can you make a Japanese origami crane? These are just a few of the things you can participate in at the 16th annual People & Culture Days held at Sierra College on Wednesday October 18th and Thursday October 19th outside the college cafeteria on the Rocklin campus from 10 am - 2 pm.
The Public is welcome and encouraged to attend this free event. Come experience cultures from around the globe right here in Rocklin. There will be music and entertainment, international food, informational booths, posters, art, dancing, international arts & crafts, and much more. Pick up your event Passport from the Embassy booth and look for the answers to the questions by talking with event participants and examining the posters. As Robin Persiani, ESL Professor, says "It's a fantastic opportunity to learn about, appreciate, and celebrate the diverse cultures on our campus and around the world."
This event is designed to foster world peace and promote understanding of different cultures and global issues.
Sierra College is located at 5001 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin. Daily parking permits can be purchased for $3 at machines located in the campus parking lots.
