13 Locations in Placer County for Free Medication Take-back
Roseville, CA- A free medication take-back event will take place at 13 locations throughout Placer County on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Local law enforcement in collaboration with the Coalition for Placer Youth, the Coalition for Auburn and Lincoln Youth, the Rx Drug Safety Placer Nevada Coalition, public health entities and local schools, will hold drop offs in the western part of the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations.
In addition, Tahoe Truckee Future Without Drug Dependence and law enforcement partners will host two events in the North Lake Tahoe area, one in Tahoe City from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another in Truckee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Roseville (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Maidu Community Center
Korean War Memorial
1550 Maidu Drive
Roseville High School
1 Tiger Way
Sun City - Roseville
7050 Del Web Blvd.
Loomis (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Del Oro High School
3301 Taylor Road
Granite Bay (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Granite Bay High School
1 Grizzly Way
Lincoln (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Lincoln Police Dept.
770 7th Street
Rocklin (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Rocklin Police Dept.
4080 Rocklin Road
Rocklin Fire Station #3
2001 Wildcat Blvd.
Auburn (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
City Hall
1225 Lincoln Way
Justice Center, DeWitt
2929 Richardson Drive
Colfax (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
PCSO Substation
10 Culver Street
North Lake Tahoe area
Truckee (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Gateway Shopping Center
11290 Donner Pass Road
Tahoe City (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
Vacant Fire Station
300 North Lake Blvd.
Pills should be emptied from bottles into plastic bags and then sealed. Liquids can be dropped off in original bottles; personal information should be removed or crossed out with a permanent marker.
Unacceptable items include sharps and lancets, medical waste, illicit drugs, including cannabis products, aerosols and hydrogen peroxide.
"Events like this help remove potentially dangerous prescriptions drugs from the community," said Christina Ivazes, substance abuse prevention coordinator with the Placer County Children's System of Care. "We've collected more than 55,000 pounds of medications at take-back events since 2010, and last spring saw our highest numbers ever. This commitment to community wellness and our youth is what makes Placer County great."
For questions about the event, residents are encouraged to call 916-258-2302.
