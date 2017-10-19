13 Locations in Placer County for Free Medication Take-back

Roseville, CA- A free medication take-back event will take place at 13 locations throughout Placer County on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Local law enforcement in collaboration with the Coalition for Placer Youth, the Coalition for Auburn and Lincoln Youth, the Rx Drug Safety Placer Nevada Coalition, public health entities and local schools, will hold drop offs in the western part of the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations.

In addition, Tahoe Truckee Future Without Drug Dependence and law enforcement partners will host two events in the North Lake Tahoe area, one in Tahoe City from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another in Truckee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Roseville (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Maidu Community Center

Korean War Memorial

1550 Maidu Drive

Roseville High School

1 Tiger Way

Sun City - Roseville

7050 Del Web Blvd.

Loomis (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Del Oro High School

3301 Taylor Road

Granite Bay (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Granite Bay High School

1 Grizzly Way

Lincoln (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Lincoln Police Dept.

770 7th Street

Rocklin (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Rocklin Police Dept.

4080 Rocklin Road

Rocklin Fire Station #3

2001 Wildcat Blvd.

Auburn (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

City Hall

1225 Lincoln Way

Justice Center, DeWitt

2929 Richardson Drive

Colfax (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

PCSO Substation

10 Culver Street

North Lake Tahoe area

Truckee (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Gateway Shopping Center

11290 Donner Pass Road

Tahoe City (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Vacant Fire Station

300 North Lake Blvd.

Pills should be emptied from bottles into plastic bags and then sealed. Liquids can be dropped off in original bottles; personal information should be removed or crossed out with a permanent marker.

Unacceptable items include sharps and lancets, medical waste, illicit drugs, including cannabis products, aerosols and hydrogen peroxide.

"Events like this help remove potentially dangerous prescriptions drugs from the community," said Christina Ivazes, substance abuse prevention coordinator with the Placer County Children's System of Care. "We've collected more than 55,000 pounds of medications at take-back events since 2010, and last spring saw our highest numbers ever. This commitment to community wellness and our youth is what makes Placer County great."

For questions about the event, residents are encouraged to call 916-258-2302.