Placer County Water Agency Awarded for Transparency

PCWA Receives District Transparency Certificate of Excellence

AUBURN, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) was presented with the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence at the Agency's Board of Directors meeting on October 19. The certificate, awarded by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF), recognizes transparency in the operations and governance of PCWA.



"We're always mindful of the fact that we're a public agency tasked with the goal of serving and representing the water resource interests of the county and our customers," PCWA General Manager, Einar Maisch said. "Being transparent is essential to that goal. I would like to commend our staff, and the Board, on receiving this certificate."



Established in 2013, the District Transparency Certificate program was created by the SDLF in an effort to promote and recognize commitment by a special district to being open and accessible to the public it serves. To be considered for the certificate, agencies are required to meet a set of transparency standards pertaining to the daily operations and the governance of the special district.



The SDLF is an independent, non-profit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California's special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs. The SDLF and its activities are supported by the California Special Districts Association and the Special District Risk Management Authority.



In related news, PCWA also announced the launch of its electronic news (e-news) service. Expected to go live in early November, the service will provide customers with another platform to receive real-time news about emerging issues and Agency activities.



The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2:00PM at the PCWA Business Center, 144 Ferguson Road, in Auburn. PCWA board meetings are open to the public.



For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823-4850 or (800) 464-0030.