Miles of Smiles Program in Roseville Expanding
Rotary Club of Roseville started the program in 2000
Roseville, CA - One by one, kindergartners at George Cirby Elementary School approached Dr. Kayla Nguyen and opened their mouths as she peered in with magnifier glasses and a tongue depressor, searching for signs of cavities, abscesses or infection.
"Remember to brush your teeth. Have your parents help you," she'd remind each one as they hopped off the chair and went back to their teacher and classmates a few feet away.
Miles of Smiles is a volunteer-run program providing screenings and referrals for students in Roseville. Nguyen visits classrooms to screen students in kindergarten, second and fifth grades and refers those with urgent needs to local dental providers. Second and fifth graders also receive dental sealants.
The Rotary Club of Roseville started the program in 2000 in two elementary schools. Miles of Smiles now reaches six schools and has provided more than 9,200 sealants in its nearly two decades of existence. With the help of a $10,000 infusion from Placer County, approved by county the Board of Supervisors in September, it will further expand to two middle schools in the coming year, reaching at least 200 more children each year.
"We have seen a dramatic improvement in the dental health of the kids in second and fifth grades, and we look forward to reaching older children as well," said Ruth Burgess, a Rotary member who founded the program.
The middle school students will be screened and some will receive dental sealants, which protect tooth enamel and prevent decay. Children with poor oral health often experience pain, chewing difficulty, malnutrition and low self-esteem.
As Miles of Smiles expands to reach older children, Placer County's Oral Health Program is simultaneously targeting children 5 and under, before they reach school age. More than 40 percent of children across the state have already experienced dental decay by the time they enter kindergarten.
"Together with community partners like Rotary we're trying to support and keep kids healthy from birth all the way into adulthood," said county Public Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham.
Nguyen, the Rotary volunteer who conducts the Miles of Smiles screenings, is a dentist with A+ Dental Care who said she loves working with students.
"I just think it's a great service for our community. There's a definite need," she said. "What keeps me coming back is I just see more and more kids with need."
When one boy refused to get a screening, Burgess and Nguyen got down on their knees on the floor next to him, gently reassuring him and coaxing him to open his mouth.
"See, that was alright. Great job!" Nguyen said when she was done.
He nodded, and turned back to his classmates.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Residents Unaware of This Simple Safety RuleRoseville, CA- At times, it feels counterintuitive and perhaps that is the reason this rule is ignored or simply not followed in Roseville.
Ford C-Max a versatile "Energi" saverRoseville, CA - Ford prides itself on manufacturing mainstream vehicles for the masses. But at first glance, the 2017 Ford C-Max hardly fits the mold.
Roseville Gas Prices 10 Percent Higher than Year AgoRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices are currently hovering around the $2.50 mark for regular unleaded. Surprisingly, the relatively low prices are about
Placer County Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist Opens Oct. 30Placer County, CA -The waitlist for Placer County's Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low-income individuals and families who are struggling to pay rent by providing rental subsidies
Resource Fair Uplifts, Empowers People Experiencing HomelessnessAuburn, CA- Nathan and Joni, married for 17 years, came to the Placer Empowering People event looking for help with housing and dental care.
Roseville among Locations for Placer United Girls CupRocklin, CA - On Oct. 27-29 thousands of female soccer players will fill the fields in Placer Valley for the biggest and most competitive fall soccer event in Northern California
GSAC Cross Country Championship in Rocklin at WJUROCKLIN, Calif. - Due to fire damage in Southern California, William Jessup University has stepped forward and will be hosting the upcoming Golden State Athletic Conference
Miles of Smiles Program in Roseville ExpandingRoseville, CA - Miles of Smiles is a volunteer-run program providing screenings and referrals for students in Roseville.
Placer County Water Agency Awarded for TransparencyAUBURN, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) was presented with the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence at the Agency's Board of Directors meeting
13 Locations in Placer County for Free Medication Take-back Roseville, CA- A free medication take-back event will take place at 13 locations throughout Placer County on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Roseville Flash Crime Report (10.20.17)Roseville, CA - Digest summary update of Roseville Police activity through October 17, 2017.
Worst of Humanity: Arrests as FBI Targets Underage Human TraffickingSacramento - The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), announced that 84 minors were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested
NEWS: In Case You Missed It