Roseville among Locations for Placer United Girls Cup
Thousands of Female Youth Soccer Players Come to Compete
Rocklin, CA - On Oct. 27-29 thousands of female soccer players will fill the fields in Placer Valley for the biggest and most competitive fall soccer event in Northern California, the Placer United Girls Cup. Placer Valley Tourism is excited to be teaming up again with Placer United to help bring a tournament of this prestige and magnitude to Placer Valley.
This all-female premier soccer tournament is open to players ages 10 to 19 and will showcase teams from Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Alaska and California. Each team is guaranteed three games and more than 25 fields will be utilized in Roseville, Lincoln, Loomis and at Cherry Island Soccer Complex in Elverta to accommodate the many games that will be played during this three-day event.
Jodi Tarr, Placer United Club Administrator, explained with nearly 160 teams coming from throughout the Western United States the Girls Cup has truly become a tradition for teams near and far.
"Placer United works hard to ensure that our tournament is not only a great experience for the players but for the coaches and families as well," commented Tarr. "With literally thousands of girls coming to play and stay here in Placer Valley, we are thankful for our amazing partners and sponsors that help make it happen."
This annual event that has taken place for 20-plus years has already booked out the Placer Valley hotels for that weekend due to the magnitude of the tournament and will require overflow hotel bookings in nearby markets.
You can view the tournament schedule by clicking here. Games are free for all spectators so come check out these incredible female athletes as they bring their A game to the fields in hopes of being crowned champions of the Placer United Girls Cup.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Residents Unaware of This Simple Safety RuleRoseville, CA- At times, it feels counterintuitive and perhaps that is the reason this rule is ignored or simply not followed in Roseville.
Ford C-Max a versatile "Energi" saverRoseville, CA - Ford prides itself on manufacturing mainstream vehicles for the masses. But at first glance, the 2017 Ford C-Max hardly fits the mold.
Roseville Gas Prices 10 Percent Higher than Year AgoRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices are currently hovering around the $2.50 mark for regular unleaded. Surprisingly, the relatively low prices are about
Placer County Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist Opens Oct. 30Placer County, CA -The waitlist for Placer County's Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low-income individuals and families who are struggling to pay rent by providing rental subsidies
Resource Fair Uplifts, Empowers People Experiencing HomelessnessAuburn, CA- Nathan and Joni, married for 17 years, came to the Placer Empowering People event looking for help with housing and dental care.
Roseville among Locations for Placer United Girls CupRocklin, CA - On Oct. 27-29 thousands of female soccer players will fill the fields in Placer Valley for the biggest and most competitive fall soccer event in Northern California
GSAC Cross Country Championship in Rocklin at WJUROCKLIN, Calif. - Due to fire damage in Southern California, William Jessup University has stepped forward and will be hosting the upcoming Golden State Athletic Conference
Miles of Smiles Program in Roseville ExpandingRoseville, CA - Miles of Smiles is a volunteer-run program providing screenings and referrals for students in Roseville.
Placer County Water Agency Awarded for TransparencyAUBURN, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) was presented with the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence at the Agency's Board of Directors meeting
13 Locations in Placer County for Free Medication Take-back Roseville, CA- A free medication take-back event will take place at 13 locations throughout Placer County on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Roseville Flash Crime Report (10.20.17)Roseville, CA - Digest summary update of Roseville Police activity through October 17, 2017.
Worst of Humanity: Arrests as FBI Targets Underage Human TraffickingSacramento - The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), announced that 84 minors were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested
NEWS: In Case You Missed It