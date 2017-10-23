Roseville among Locations for Placer United Girls Cup

Thousands of Female Youth Soccer Players Come to Compete

Rocklin, CA - On Oct. 27-29 thousands of female soccer players will fill the fields in Placer Valley for the biggest and most competitive fall soccer event in Northern California, the Placer United Girls Cup. Placer Valley Tourism is excited to be teaming up again with Placer United to help bring a tournament of this prestige and magnitude to Placer Valley.

This all-female premier soccer tournament is open to players ages 10 to 19 and will showcase teams from Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Alaska and California. Each team is guaranteed three games and more than 25 fields will be utilized in Roseville, Lincoln, Loomis and at Cherry Island Soccer Complex in Elverta to accommodate the many games that will be played during this three-day event.

Jodi Tarr, Placer United Club Administrator, explained with nearly 160 teams coming from throughout the Western United States the Girls Cup has truly become a tradition for teams near and far.

"Placer United works hard to ensure that our tournament is not only a great experience for the players but for the coaches and families as well," commented Tarr. "With literally thousands of girls coming to play and stay here in Placer Valley, we are thankful for our amazing partners and sponsors that help make it happen."

This annual event that has taken place for 20-plus years has already booked out the Placer Valley hotels for that weekend due to the magnitude of the tournament and will require overflow hotel bookings in nearby markets.

You can view the tournament schedule by clicking here. Games are free for all spectators so come check out these incredible female athletes as they bring their A game to the fields in hopes of being crowned champions of the Placer United Girls Cup.