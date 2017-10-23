Placer County Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist Opens Oct. 30

Rental Subsidies for low-income individuals and families

Placer County, CA -The waitlist for Placer County's Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low-income individuals and families who are struggling to pay rent by providing rental subsidies, will open Oct. 30.

From 9 a.m. on Oct. 30 until the waitlist closes at noon on Nov. 9, 2017, qualified residents can complete a pre-application online at www.waitlistcheck.com/CA377 . Then, a computer-generated lottery will be run and 500 applicants will be placed on the waiting list. Income verification will also be required. The pre-application is available in English and Spanish. More information on eligibility requirements can be found here.

"With rents skyrocketing, many families are finding it harder and harder to make ends meet. This program is in high demand, and it's rare that we can open up the waiting list - so we strongly encourage eligible residents to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity while they can," said Human Services Director Linda Bridgman.

More than half of Placer County residents who rent spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing. The Housing Choice Voucher Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and provides a monthly rental subsidy to qualified very low-income households to help make their rent payments. There is limited assistance available. The last time the waiting list opened was in 2014.

Paper applications will not be accepted, so residents should seek assistance using a computer if needed. Those with disabilities can contact the Placer County Housing Authority in writing prior to the deadline to request reasonable accommodation for assistance with the application process. There is no charge to apply.

Applicants who live or work in Placer County's jurisdiction - excluding the City of Roseville, which has its own voucher program - or who are elderly, disabled, a low-income family, a veteran or homeless and participating in transitional housing or shelter programs or fleeing a domestic violence situation will receive preference when determining waiting list order. As long as an application is submitted within the open period, the submittal time will not affect waiting list order.

Applicants can check to see if they were selected for the waitlist after Dec. 10 at www.waitlistcheck.com .

For more information, call 530-889-7676