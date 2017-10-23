Ford C-Max a versatile "Energi" saver
High Marks for the Ford C-Max
Roseville, CA - Ford prides itself on manufacturing mainstream vehicles for the masses. But at first glance, the 2017 Ford C-Max hardly fits the mold.
This is no "normal" car. In fact, it's quite complex and even the classification is a bit convoluted. Is the C-Max considered a hatchback, a wagon or some type of runabout? The answer is a combination of all three. For the record, the Ford C-Max is classified as a four-door hatchback/wagon that can accommodate five passengers.
Yet even the standard category fails to really identify the C-Max. It's a hybrid that's also offered as a plug-in hybrid - the C-Max Energi. In either configuration, it offers some impressive gas mileage that many fuel-conscious car owners are seeking. The C-Max hybrid gets an estimated 37-42 mpg. The Energi, when in electric vehicle (EV) mode, gets the equivalent of 87-104 mpg and should deliver around 570 miles on a tank of gas. However, the Energi only has a 20-mile EV range when utilizing its large lithium-ion battery pack. That is far less than some other EV models.
2017 Ford C-Max
* Performance: 2.0-liter, four cylinder, 188 horsepower (paired with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack)
* Mileage estimate: 37-42 mpg; equivalent to 87-104 (Energi model)
* Price estimate: $24,900 to $31,100
* Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000 miles; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited miles; hybrid electrical components warranty: 8 years/100,00 miles
When the C-Max maxes out in EV mode, it automatically switches to a hybrid gas engine. Ford states that approximate electric recharge times are 2.5 hours on a 240-volt outlet and seven hours on a standard 120-volt outlet.
But don't evaluate the C-Max with fuel efficiency the only determining factor. The tall wagon seats five and provides an impressive amount of passenger space. It offers the utility of a small crossover SUV and is ideal as a commuter vehicle with versatility. It's quite different than many of its competition, including the Hyundai Ioniq, Nissan Leaf, Chevy Volt and Toyota Prius Prime.
First introduced in Europe in 2012, the C-Max quickly developed admiration among U.S. car buyers. While it falls short among some of its rivals in fuel efficiency and EV range, we loved the C-Max's surprising performance, the way it handled, its quiet ride, and the efficient interior layout.
The C-Max receives impressive performance from its 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that delivers 188 horsepower and 121 pound-feet of torque when paired with the electric motor. It reportedly goes 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds, an impressive speed considering some of its rivals are two seconds slower. At top speed, the C-Max can climb to roughly 85 mph. We liked how the C-Max demonstrated solid passing power and could scale challenging hills without laboring too much.
Another good trait that the C-Max exhibits is offering a confident and quiet ride. The hatchback handles athletically, corners efficiently, and gives the driver a confident feel on challenging, curvy roads.
The C-Max also receives high marks for its interior. The front seats are supportive and comfortable; there are no issues with leg or head room. Even with three people in the backseat the C-Max provides a roomy feel, typically not the case among vehicles of this makeup. We found the interior to be smartly designed, offering some techie features but not so much that they were difficult to master. There is a new Sync 3 interface and an 8-inch touchscreen.
There is only 24.5 cubic feet in the cargo area that expands to 52.6 cubic feet when the backseat folds down. Note that the Energi model has five less feet in the storage area due to a hump where the battery pack is located. A cool C-Max feature is a mere swipe under the rear bumper activates the power-opening cargo door. That comes in handy when one has a full load in their arms.
There are many reasons to consider purchasing the 2017 C-Max. Besides being terrific on gas consumption, it delivers good performance, features a smartly designed interior, and has a pleasing ride.
About Weidel on Wheels
Weidel on Wheels author Jeffrey Weidel is an award-winning writer from the Sacramento region who has reviewed automobiles for more than two decades. He can be reached at skiweidel@gmail.com
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Residents Unaware of This Simple Safety RuleRoseville, CA- At times, it feels counterintuitive and perhaps that is the reason this rule is ignored or simply not followed in Roseville.
Ford C-Max a versatile "Energi" saverRoseville, CA - Ford prides itself on manufacturing mainstream vehicles for the masses. But at first glance, the 2017 Ford C-Max hardly fits the mold.
Roseville Gas Prices 10 Percent Higher than Year AgoRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices are currently hovering around the $2.50 mark for regular unleaded. Surprisingly, the relatively low prices are about
Placer County Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist Opens Oct. 30Placer County, CA -The waitlist for Placer County's Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low-income individuals and families who are struggling to pay rent by providing rental subsidies
Resource Fair Uplifts, Empowers People Experiencing HomelessnessAuburn, CA- Nathan and Joni, married for 17 years, came to the Placer Empowering People event looking for help with housing and dental care.
Roseville among Locations for Placer United Girls CupRocklin, CA - On Oct. 27-29 thousands of female soccer players will fill the fields in Placer Valley for the biggest and most competitive fall soccer event in Northern California
GSAC Cross Country Championship in Rocklin at WJUROCKLIN, Calif. - Due to fire damage in Southern California, William Jessup University has stepped forward and will be hosting the upcoming Golden State Athletic Conference
Miles of Smiles Program in Roseville ExpandingRoseville, CA - Miles of Smiles is a volunteer-run program providing screenings and referrals for students in Roseville.
Placer County Water Agency Awarded for TransparencyAUBURN, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) was presented with the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence at the Agency's Board of Directors meeting
13 Locations in Placer County for Free Medication Take-back Roseville, CA- A free medication take-back event will take place at 13 locations throughout Placer County on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Roseville Flash Crime Report (10.20.17)Roseville, CA - Digest summary update of Roseville Police activity through October 17, 2017.
Worst of Humanity: Arrests as FBI Targets Underage Human TraffickingSacramento - The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), announced that 84 minors were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested
NEWS: In Case You Missed It