Roseville Residents Unaware of This Simple Safety Rule

Roseville, CA- At times, it feels counter intuitive and perhaps that is the reason this rule is ignored or simply not followed in Roseville. Perhaps, Roseville residents are simply unaware despite the numerous signs posted throughout town.

If you've ever traversed Roseville by the growing system of trails, there's a strong possibility you've not followed this simple safety rule. We've seen many near collisions, confusion and misplaced hostility when this safety rule is not followed.

So what rule are Roseville residents seemingly unaware of?

PEDESTRIANS STAY TO THE LEFT ON THE TRAILS (NOT, THE RIGHT SIDE)

Yes, you've read that correctly. If you're walking the trails, please stick to the left side for your own safety. This vastly improves the odds and opportunities for both pedestrians and cyclists to notice each other while easily avoiding accidents.

Next time you're on the trails, consider taking a quick moment to review the informative green signs posted near trail entrances. Like so many others, we were guilty of using the wrong side before taking time to review the signage.

See you out on the trails!