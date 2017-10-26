California Fire Containment and Fatalities Update

California Firefighters Look to Full Containment

More than 3,000 firefighters remain on the frontlines of 7 active wildfires, many of which are projected to be fully contained by the end of this week. Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots and perform fire suppression repair work.



Temperatures across the State remain warm and dry. Firefighters are prepared for potential fire activity throughout California. CAL FIRE is urging all Californians to be prepared no matter what the weather may be like, and ensure that they take actions to prevent sparking a new wildfire. Learn more tips on how to prevent a wildfire at www.ReadyForWildfire.org.



Since the start of the October Fire Siege on Sunday, October 8, CAL FIRE responded to 250 new wildfires. At the peak of the wildfires there were 21 major wildfires that, in total, burned over 245,000 acres, 11,000 firefighters battled the destructive fires that at one time forced 100,000 to evacuate, destroyed an estimated 8,700 structures (as damage assessment continues, this is the latest count), and sadly, took the lives of 42 people.

California Fires of Note

**CAL FIRE Incidents**

CENTRAL LNU COMPLEX (3 fires)

Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa Counties

Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa

* 36,807 acres, 95% contained

* An estimated 5,300 structures destroyed

* 22 civilian fatalities

Pocket Fire, Sonoma County

North of Geyserville

* 17,357 acres, 94% contained

Nuns Fire, Sonoma & Napa Counties

East of Hwy 12 from east Santa Rosa to east of Sonoma

* 56,556 acres, 94% contained

* An estimated 1,200 structures destroyed

* 1 civilian fatality & 1 private water tender operator in Napa County

SOUTHERN LNU COMPLEX (1 fire)

Atlas Fire, Napa & Solano Counties

South of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Napa

* 51,624 acres, 97 % contained

* An estimated 785 structures destroyed

* 6 civilian fatalities

Redwood Valley, Mendocino County FINAL

North of Hwy 20 in Potter Valley and Redwood Valley

* 36,523 acres, 100% contained

* An estimated 540 structures destroyed

* 8 civilian fatalities

Sulphur Fire, Lake County FINAL

Clearlake Oaks

* 2,207 acres, 100% contained

Bear Fire, Santa Cruz County

Bear Creek Canyon Road, northeast of Boulder Creek

* 391 acres, 95% contained

Contract County

Vista, Vegetation Fire, Ventura County, Update NEW

Hwy 33 x Casitas Vista Road

State DPA, SRA, Contract County

* 87 acres grass and brush, 82% contained

**Federal Incidents**

Wilson Fire, Los Angeles County

Mount Wilson, Mount Wilson Observatory

* 50 acres, 70% contained