Beatles and Stones Showdown at Harlow's

Rolling Stones, Beatles Tribute Bands to Battle at Harlow's

SACRAMENTO, CA - No doubt the 60s are long gone - but the mods and the rockers are it again in November.

Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown will pit Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance on November 2 at Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub.

From Mick Jagger's (Sir Chris Legrand) infamous gyrations to Keith Richards' (Trey Garitty) sweet Tele licks, Brian Jones Vox Teardrop, and the band's original wardrobe, Satisfaction brings all the authenticity of an old Stones show smack into 2017.

"Some of the 'Keith-isms' that fans love are the blacked-out-tooth, electrical tape around the snakeskin boots, and the disjointed walk he was famous for," said Garitty.

"We've done everything to present the music just like the original album versions, because that's what fans have been singing along to for the last 50 years and that's the way they want to hear it."

Show producers Tom Maher and Andy Nagle auditioned over 200 Beatles hopefuls at a casting call in 2008, many of whom played in their own Beatles tribute bands.

"Most of them came in Beatles costumes and wigs - they were all in character," Nagle said.

For their part, the members of touring Beatles tribute band Abbey Road bring the mop top haircuts, harmonies, and boyish charm of everybody's favorite Liverpudlians to the stage. They also play modern reissues of the exact same instruments and amps used by the Fab Four.



Axel Clarke ("Ringo Starr"), a high school and college teacher by day, prepares for his time behind the drumkit by studying old video footage, listening to band interviews, and mimicking Starr's very specific performance style.



"Ringo's style and physical approach to the drumset were unique," said Clarke.

"He sat very high with his drums low, used big sweeping arm movements, punched at his cymbals more than striking them, bounced his torso in time and kicked his head to the side on big accents - and smiled like a goon at all times. That's Ringo 101 for you!"



Clarke and his bandmates also spend time mining the original Beatles recordings for specific nuances, and unintentional flubs that ended up on the final cut.



"There are subtle mistakes all over the Beatles' recordings. In 'All My Lovin,' Ringo forgets the form of the song and goes into the chorus beat by mistake," said Clarke.

"He plays that beat for one bar, realizes his error, and switches back to the verse beat. Most people might not notice things like that, but it adds a level of authenticity and would feel weird if it wasn't there."



Kicking off the show in signature A Hard Day's Night-era black suits, the band runs through several costume changes, including mustaches and wigs (a la Sgt. Pepper's) and full-on Abbey Road attire, before the night is up.



Onstage, the bands alternate mini sets and trade improvised barbs and banter between songs to act out the famous rivalry.



Since 2011, the Beatles vs. Stones cast members have traded improvised barbs and banter to sold out audiences all across the United States, Canada and Mexico.



Whether you're a mod or a rocker, a John or a Mick supporter - Beatles vs. Stones is your ticket back in time to "Yesterday"!

Tickets at https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1550829?_ga=2.96301980.1850855438.1509032069-131544400.1509032069