Lecture on Mental Illness at MIND Institute

National Institute Of Mental Health Director To Speak At The Mind

(Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute will host Joshua Gordon on Wednesday, Nov. 8 as part of the ongoing Distinguished Lecturer Series. Gordon, director, National Institute of Mental Health, will present "A neural circuit approach to mental illness" at 4:30 p.m. at the MIND Institute Auditorium, 2825 50th St. in Sacramento. This event is open to the public, and no reservations are required. A 30-minute question-and-answer session will follow the hour-long lecture.

During his presentation, Gordon will explore the recent technological advancements in the study of neural circuits and why maximizing the chances of translating these into improvements in patient care requires a carefully considered road map. Gordon will share his lab's work on understanding the neural circuit basis for psychiatrically relevant behaviors. He also will discuss what the neural circuit-based translational road map might look like.

Gordon received his doctoral and medical degrees from UCSF. In 2004, after completing his psychiatry residency and research fellowship at Columbia University, he joined the UCSF faculty where he conducted research, taught residents and maintained a general psychiatry practice. In September 2016, Gordon was tapped to direct the National institute of Mental Health, the leading federal mental health agency.

Gordon has been recognized by the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, winning a NARSAD Young Investigator Award, the Rising Star Award from the International Mental Health Research Organization, the A.E. Bennett Research Award from the Society of Biological Psychiatry, and the Daniel H. Efron Research Award from the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology.

Founded in 1998, The UC Davis MIND Institute is a collaborative international research center committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care and cures of neurodevelopmental disorders. The MIND Institute brings together members of the community including families, educators, physicians, psychologists and scientists who work together to further understand causes, development and best treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders.

These presentations are intended for both professionals and community members.