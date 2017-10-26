Bah Humbug! William Jessup University's Theatre Department Presents Scrooge

'Scrooge: The Musical' for two weekends in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. - William Jessup University's Theatre department presents 'Scrooge: The Musical' for two weekends beginning November 10, 11, 12, 17, and 18 with the final performance on Sunday, November 19. Friday and Saturday show times begin in the Academic Warehouse at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are slated to start at 3 p.m.



The growing university's Elly Award winning design and production team in addition to a talented array of cast members will share a musical retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novel about an old bitter miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions.



Ticket holders are encouraged to come an hour before show time to experience a Dickens Village come to life, do some Christmas shopping, listen to carolers, interact with Dickens characters, experience great food and hot chocolate while creating lasting memories complete with photo opportunities. There is no additional charge to attend the preshow experience.



"This preshow will be a fully immersive experience rich with the spirit of the holiday and goodwill," said Director Jennifer Martin. "This is a perfect event to establish or continue a holiday tradition with friends and family."



During the iconic Christmas Carol production, character Jacob Marley says, "Mankind should be our business but we seldom attend to it." In response, Jessup Theatre is encouraging attendees to purchase a ticket and "pay it forward" to someone who is unable to afford to come to the show.



When purchasing tickets, simply choose as many "pay it forward" tickets for a specific night. Members of the community are welcome to email Jessup Box Office to find out if any "Pay It Forward" tickets are available the night of the show.



On November 17 the university is offering a "talk back" with the cast and production team geared for high school and college students interested to learn more about what goes on behind the scenes and how a show of this magnitude comes together to entertain over 3500 people throughout our surrounding community.



The performance slated for November 18 will be a sign interpreted performance with a reserved section for members of the Deaf community.



"This is really a passion project we have had for the past 15 years," Martin added. "The design is incredible and this show will deliver 'A Christmas Carol' reimagined through a soft lens of Victorian Gothic sensibilities. I tell people if they like Disney's Haunted Mansion, they will love our production of 'Scrooge!'"



For ticket information visit: http://Jessup.edu/scrooge

