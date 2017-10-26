Volunteers Pack 606,528 Meals for Malnourished Children
8th Annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Rocklin
ROCKLIN - Organizers of the 8th Annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Rocklin announced that nearly 3,000 volunteers packed a record 606,528 meals for malnourished children around the world during a three-day event at William Jessup University.
The number of meals packed was the largest in the event's 8-year history, due in large part by the largest-ever sponsorship during those 8 years.
The Moseley Collins Law Firm sponsored 100,000 meals for the MobilePack, more than double the largest previous sponsorship.
"The recent Rocklin meal pack for Feed My Starving Children was a wonderful experience," said Attorney Moseley Collins. "What a blessing to know that we are helping feed so many hungry children all over the world. And knowing that these children can escape death by malnutrition because of what we did. "
Volunteers as young as five years old participated in the "MobilePack" event, assembling scientifically designed food packs to help malnourished children return to good health. A total of seven, two-hour shifts were held over three days.
Over the eight years, the groups have packed a total of 4,029,912 meals.
"We are honored to have the support of Moseley Collins for this MobilePack and two dozen other corporate and church sponsors," said Bill Halldin, Chair of the 8th Annual MobilePack. "Without their support and the energetic volunteer work for thousands, we could not make the impact that these meals will make as they are delivered to children in need."
MobilePack events enable volunteers across the United States to pack FMSC's life-giving MannaPack meals. Churches, businesses, community groups and schools in 37+ states have hosted these food-packing events as a way to foster teamwork and unity, while making a real difference in the fight to prevent and reverse malnutrition.
While each meal costs just 22 cents, the total cost of meals for the event is more than $130,000.
While the packed meals largely go to other countries, the organizing committee for the event asked volunteers this year to bring non-perishable food for two local food banks: the Placer Food Bank and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. A total of nearly 500 pounds of food was delivered to those food banks.
To get involved in future MobilePack events, please visit www.sacfmscmobilepack.org or email admin@sacfmscmobilepack.org.
Other sponsors of this year's event included:
- 45,000 meals: Wells Fargo Foundation.
- 34,000 meals: St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Rocklin, Annie's SnoBiz, and Rotary Clubs of Placer County.
- 22,000 meals: Valley Springs Presbyterian Church, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Randy Peters Catering & Event Planning, Lyon Real Estate, William Jessup University, and Kohl's.
- 11,000 meals: Tru California Real Estate, Trudy van Dyk; UNFI; Halldin Public Relations; Wildlands; and Brandon Brooke of Mass Mutual.
- 6,800 meals: Ellington Marketing Solutions.
- 5,600 meals: Kniesel's Auto Service Centers; Reeve-Knight Construction; and Foothill Fire & Wire.
- 2,800 meals: Baird, Trofholz Technologies, Mikuni Foundation, Propp Christensen & Caniglia and Monsanto.
A Christian non-profit founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children tackles world hunger by sending volunteer-packed, nutritious meals to 70 countries, where they're used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty. Last year, FMSC welcomed nearly 1.1 million volunteers to pack more than 284 million meals to feed more than 779,000 kids daily for a year. The Minnesota-based charity spends more than 90% of total annual donations directly on feeding kids.
