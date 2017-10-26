Placer Community Foundation Manages Investments for Community Good

Connecting Donors Who Care with Causes That Matter

Auburn, CA - Over dinner in the Sierra Ballroom at Max's Café in Auburn, Placer Community Foundation provided an opportunity for its donors to meet with members of its Finance Committee and its investment consultants to learn more about the Community Foundation's investment strategy for charitable endowments and performance.



As of September 30, 2017 the Foundation reported earnings on its long-term charitable pool as follows: Year to Date 10.96%, One year 12.26%, Three Year 6.56% and Five Year 8.52%. The Community Foundation manages this philanthropic capital to provide funds to causes identified by its donors.



"The presentation gave me a renewed appreciation of the care and commitment Placer Community Foundation places on stewarding the invested, charitable assets in my fund," states Christina Wagstaff. Christina holds the Robert Kemp Community Fund at PCF, an endowed Donor Advised Fund that distributes grants to a variety of causes locally and nationally each year.



"The work of our Finance Committee is to ensure the financial integrity and viability of the Community Foundation and its ability to steward donated assets to carry out the philanthropic mission of the Foundation for its many donors," says Sheila Cardno of Spectrum Wealth Management and Chair of the Foundation's Finance Committee.



Each of Placer Community Foundation's experienced committee members serve without compensation as they safeguard assets by establishing comprehensive investment policies, choosing investment consultants, selecting money managers, establishing benchmarks and evaluating investment performance. Foundation donors at the event also heard from investment consultants and money managers who have worked with Placer Community Foundation for the last 10 years.



"We have a wonderful group of volunteer Finance Committee members who meet quarterly to oversee the investment of our long term charitable funds," says Veronica Blake, CEO of Placer Community Foundation, "Each member is valued for their unique skills, experience and thoughtful input and we are grateful for their participation."



Members of the Committee include: Sheila Cardno, Spectrum Wealth Management, Jeff Birkholz, Business Consultant, Packard Financial, Nadder Mirsepassi, Assistant Treasurer, Sutter Health,Thomas Propp, CPA, Propp Christensen Caniglia, James Kim, President & CEO, Community 1st Bank, Ellen MacInnes, VP Morgan Stanley (Ret.), Paul McKenna, Finance Manager Hewlett Packard,(Ret.), Justice Keith F. Sparks (Ret.).



In recent years the Foundation launched an innovative program which allows donors to maintain a relationship with their own trusted advisor. When establishing a charitable fund at the Foundation, some donors work with their own advisor to manage the investments, while others establish funds that are directly managed by the Foundation and invested in its long-term pool. "Carrying out donor's wishes is the most important thing we do at Placer Community Foundation," said Blake, "We are pleased to give our donors options for charitable giving while directing their donations in a way that is most meaningful to them."



Giving through Placer Community Foundation is tailored to your charitable interests and your financial needs. You can create a philanthropic legacy now with an immediate gift, or do so later with a planned gift, and the Foundation's professional staff has the experience and expertise to help you successfully design and implement an effective giving plan.

About Placer Community Foundation

Placer Community Foundation grows local giving to strengthen our community by connecting donors who care with causes that matter. Known for sound financial management and knowledge of the nonprofit sector, the Community Foundation continually monitors the region to better understand the nature of local needs so that it can invest in areas such as the arts, education, health and human services, and the environment. www.placercf.org or (530) 885-4920