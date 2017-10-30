Hangtown Music Festival a Celebration of Spirit
Hangtown Music Festival now a "Must Go"
Placerville, CA- Observing the energy and excitement at this year's Hangtown Music Festival, one might mistakenly get the impression that the 2017 music festival season was just getting underway.
The surrounding crimson and gold leaves of autumn in the Sierra Nevada foothills told another story. Despite these warm, sun-filled, 80+ degree days of late October, the final stand of the 2017 music festival season had arrived. Fans from throughout the west found their way to Placerville (elevation 1,867 ft.) for an extended weekend to partake in the annual celebration.
The El Dorado County Fairgrounds played host to a packed house of RV's and tent campers who sequestered themselves for a jubilatory four days of music and communion with fellow fans. The spirit at the event was nothing short of remarkable. Dancing fans were decked out in bizarre and colorful Halloween garb swirling around in a fantastically fun circus atmosphere as small children ran around in pure delight. Often, it was a challenge walking more than a few yards without striking up a conversation or getting a hug and smile from new friends we'd never met before. Easily one of the most convivial festival crowds we've encountered.
With nearly 30 bands on tap for the weekend, the abundance of music was a thrill for fans. Many of the people we spoke with had their own favorites. We wish we could have seen them all. Dark Star Orchestra, Lukas Nelson, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth were just a few of the highlights during our visits.
The food and beer was very reasonably priced and delicious. The craft vendors offered up exceptional quality and we managed to get in a little shopping in between sets.
Music Festivals have come a long way over the years and are just getting better.
Hangtown Music Festival has now entered our list as a "Must Go" festival.
Here are a few pictures of the weekend and we'll see you next year in Placerville!
