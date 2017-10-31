Applications for Soroptimist Community Awards

Students, teachers and volunteer role models invited to apply

(LOOMIS, CA) -Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin invites students, teachers and volunteer role models to apply for community awards, using applications on the Soroptimist Loomis website, by December 1, 2017.



Live Your Dream Award

To assist women in pursuing higher education to improve their career prospects, the Loomis Soroptimist club encourages those who provide the primary financial support for their families to apply for the Live Your Dream Award.



Recipients may use the $3000 scholarship to offset the cost of books, childcare, tuition and transportation required to attain higher education. To apply, women must live in the Loomis Basin, demonstrate financial need, and be enrolled in, or have been accepted to, a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program. Previous winners of Women's Opportunity Award are not eligible and women may only apply to one Soroptimist International club.



Loomis Soroptimist Community Service Award

Girls who attend Del Oro High School, live in the Loomis Basin and volunteer to make a difference in the community may apply for the Loomis Soroptimist Community Service Award which provides a $1,000 scholarship. On the application, girls must describe how they improve the world around them, especially for women and girls, as a result of their volunteer efforts.



Teacher Grants

Elementary school teachers in the Loomis Union School District are encouraged to apply for mini-grants from the Loomis Soroptimist club to support educational projects with lasting value that will benefit students over time. These $100 - $250 grants have funded books, music, technology, classroom equipment and other special projects that enrich students' education.



Ruby Award

The Soroptimist Ruby Award honors women who, through their professional or personal efforts, are making extraordinary differences in the lives of women or girls. Honorees are those who have made a significant impact and who inspire other women to be their best.



How to Apply

Applications for these awards are available at http://www.soroptimistloomis.com/. Questions may be directed to Karen Fraser-Middleton, SI Loomis Award Committee Chair, at Karen(at)marketingaction.com or 916-652-0993. Completed applications should be mailed to SI Loomis Awards, PO Box 1141, Loomis CA 95650.