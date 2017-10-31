California Gas Taxes Set to Jump

Roseville, CA, - Motorists are reminded to fill their tanks today across California to avoid a pending tax increase that will hit both gasoline and diesel pumps at midnight Wednesday. State politicians previously voted to raising gasoline and diesel taxes by 12 cents per gallon and 20 cents per gallon, respectively, effective Wednesday, November 1. Due to the tax increase, stations selling such fuels will likely raise their prices to the same degree beginning late tonight, continuing into tomorrow to reflect the higher fuel taxes. Stations may vary in how quickly they pass the increased tax amount on to motorists. California's average gasoline price, which has fallen 2 cents to $3.04 per gallon in the last week, will begin to rise soon once the increased tax takes begins. While Southern California also transitions to cheaper winter fuel starting November 1, the slightly lower cost will not absorb much of the rise in gasoline taxes. The rest of California has already transitioned to cheaper winter gasoline. California's hike in fuel taxes are among the largest of any state in 2017, and is only bested by New Jersey's massive 23-cent hike exactly a year ago, which resulted in New Jersey's average gas price rising from $2.04 per gallon on October 31 to $2.27 per gallon on November 3.

Placer County News Headlines

