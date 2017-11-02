Free One Day Flu Shot Clinic in Roseville
Free flu shot clinic in Roseville November 8th
(Roseville, CA) Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) will host a free flu shot clinic on November 8 from 10 am to 1 pm at their location at 1212 Coloma Way in Roseville. The shot is free to everyone and is made possible from a donation from Raley's Family of Fine Stores. SPH is urging the community, especially expectant mothers, to receive theirs this fall.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) warns that pregnant women are more susceptible to severe illness from contracting the flu. The CDC approves of the safety of the flu shot for pregnant women, recommending the vaccine instead of the nasal spray.
"Studies show that when a mother receives a flu shot while pregnant, the baby receives that protection for several months postpartum," says Tricia Lewis, Executive Director of SPH. "We want to ensure every expectant mother remains healthy this fall and winter, so we are hoping to see a line out our door for these flu shots."
SPH has seen a recent expansion of their clinic and office, as well as their range of services, now including offering the flu shot. These services are offered to the community for those who may be facing
financial hardship.
"Our clinic will ask for no insurance information nor any copay," said Lewis. "We just want our moms and babies to have a healthy pregnancy during this flu season."
