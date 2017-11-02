Raley's Invests $300,000 to Benefit Kids' Health and Wellness
Nearly 40 Schools in California & Nevada to Benefit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Through their redesigned Extra Credit Grants Program, Raley's will make a direct impact on youth nutrition and wellness education by sharing education grants in the communities they serve. Raley's received a diverse set of proposals from local accredited K-12 schools and school districts- requests spanned from supporting the delivery of a complete food literacy curriculum to the purchase and installation of water filtration and bottle filling stations.
"At the heart of Raley's philanthropic endeavors is community wellness and nutrition," says Becca Whitman, Raley's Community Relations Manager & Executive Director, Raley's Food for Families. "Our Extra Credit program is committed to supporting our schools and school districts in their efforts to encourage healthy eating and strengthen nutrition education."
After extensive review by Raley's Extra Credit Grants Program Committee, comprised of key Raley's team members and community stakeholders, Raley's is excited to grant nearly 40 grantees funding, supporting programs and activities that benefit kids' nutrition and wellness.
Raley's will be distributing nearly $300,000 to local schools this Fall. Some key areas of program focus for these grantees include:
* Installation of water filtration and bottle refill stations
* Gardening projects
* Healthy cooking classes
* Wellness/nutrition education
* Food literacy programs
* Healthy meals and snacking
* Workforce development and career technical training
Raley's Extra Credit Grants Program will be accepting applications again for the Spring 2018 cycle January 1, 2018. Accredited K-12 schools and school districts are encouraged to apply for grant funding to support programs that will help students in the areas of food literacy, healthy living, nutrition, agriculture, and food supply and origination. Schools and school districts that want to help Raley's impact the health and wellness of our communities are encouraged to apply during the Spring 2018 funding cycle in January 2018.
