Roseville Flash Crime Report (11.6.17)

Roseville Police Digest Update

Roseville, CA, - Digest summary update of select Roseville police activity through the period ending November 2, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Olympus, garage burglary: Overnight October 29/30, someone went into a garage that had accidentally been left open in the 2400 block of Julliard Circle, and stole tools.

East Roseville

South Cirby, assault: At 8:40 a.m. October 31, officers responded to a disturbance in a campsite in a field in the 3100 block of Old Auburn Road. Two of the campers got into a fight. One was armed with nunchaku sticks and the other with a knife. One of the men received stab wounds in his chest and was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The other, a 37-year-old man from Roseville, was treated at the hospital and booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Meadow Oaks, accident investigation: At 4:15 p.m. October 28, officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in the Safeway parking lot, 989 Sunrise Avenue. A woman was driving her car in the parking lot and collided with a pedestrian. The man fell and hit his head on the asphalt, and was taken to the hospital with major injuries. The department's multidisciplinary accident investigation team responded to investigate.

Meadow Oaks, burglary: Between October 29 and October 31, someone gained entry to a store in the 900 block of Sunrise Avenue, rummaged around the cash register area and stole an electronic tablet.

Meadow Oaks, robbery: At 9:45 p.m. October 31, a man was walking through a parking lot in the 900 block of Sunrise Avenue when another man approached him holding a large knife in his hand and demanded his belongings. The robber pushed the other man down and took off with the victim's backpack and other belongings. Officers searched the area and found the suspect under a nearby bridge with the victim's property. Officers returned the property to the victim and arrested the suspect, a 22-year-old local man, on suspicion of robbery.

Sierra Gardens, burglary: At 2:24 a.m. October 28, officers responded to an alarm at a small grocery store in the 200 block of Sunrise Avenue, and found that someone had gone in. The burglars quickly rummaged around the premises, checked the cash register and then fled without taking anything, possibly scared off by the audible alarm.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cherry Glen, suspicious subject: At 8:16 a.m. October 29, officers were clearing from an unrelated call in the area of Riverside Avenue and 4th Street when they noticed a man dressed in black with a flashlight in his pocket. They contacted him and conducted a probation search, finding burglar's tools and suspected stolen property. They arrested the 35-year-old local man on suspicion of possessing burglar's tools and drug paraphernalia.

Hillcrest, vehicle theft: Overnight October 28-October 29, someone stole a white 1995 Toyota pickup from the 300 block of Linwood Avenue. It was found intact in El Dorado County on October 30.

Hillcrest, stolen car burned: At about 4:30 a.m. October 30, Roseville Fire and officers responded to a car on fire on Darling Way by Cirby Elementary School. The car was unoccupied and nobody was hurt. Officers contacted the registered owner of the car and found out that it had been stolen that night from the 300 block of Cirby Hills Drive.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Enwood, suspicious person: At 1:52 a.m. November 1, officers responded to the 900 block of Shearer Street to a drunk man walking a dog and trying to walk into someone's house. They contacted a 31-year-old Roseville man and arrested him on four outstanding warrants, and took the dog to the man's relative's house.

North central Roseville

Foothills-Junction, garage burglary: Overnight October 29/30, someone broke the lock on the side gate of a house in the 2200 block of Independence Way, went into the backyard and then into the garage through an unlocked side door. They then stole numerous tools and other items.

Highland Reserve, stolen pickup recovered: At 1:18 a.m. November 1, an officer checked on an occupied pickup in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove, and found out the pickup had been reported stolen from the north Sacramento area. They arrested a 24-year-old North Highlands woman on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing meth, and her companion, a 26-year-old Fair Oaks man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for drug related charges. The truck owner came and got their pickup.

Highland Reserve, suspected Honda Hunters hooked: Between 2:45 and 3:30 p.m. November 1, someone stole a 1995 Honda Accord from a parking lot in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd. At 11:47 p.m. that night, an officer made a traffic stop on a 1995 Honda Accord at Fiddyment Road near Del Webb Boulevard, and found out it was stolen. Officers found screwdrivers and shaved keys inside the car-tools commonly used by car thieves to steal older sedans. The occupants, a 20-year-old man from Antelope and a 22-year-old woman from Carmichael, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, and the car was returned to its owner.

