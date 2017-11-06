Gas Taxes Slated to Help Placer County Roads
North Lake Tahoe Roads Top the List
Placer County's first share of California's new gasoline tax revenues will go to resurfacing weather-beaten roads in its North Lake Tahoe west shore communities.
An increase in gas taxes authorized by the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, also known as Senate Bill 1, is expected to eventually generate $5 billion a year in new funding for road repair and maintenance statewide, with approximately $1.5 billion of that to go to cities and counties for local road work. The tax increase is set to take effect Nov. 1.
Between January and June 2018, Placer County expects to receive approximately $3 million in new revenues, and an estimated $7 million to $10 million a year after that. These funds will supplement the county's existing funding for road maintenance, which the law requires local agencies to continue.
Funding for ongoing maintenance has been flat for nearly 20 years while the cost of asphalt and oil has nearly tripled, leaving Placer's funding for road resurfacing projects increasingly limited. Funds from the new bill will allow the county to resume routine resurfacing projects every year, instead of sporadically as funding allows.
"For years we've had to make hard choices and stretch every dollar and still struggled to keep up with the deterioration of our roads," said Placer County Director of Public Works and Facilities Ken Grehm. "With this new funding, we are in a much better position to maintain them the way our communities have been asking for and deserve."
Placer expects to complete resurfacing of the roads identified for the new funding in summer 2018. Generally, the county will prioritize the roads based on traffic volume and need.
The tax increase will also help fund $11 million in Caltrans projects to repair culverts in Placer County along Interstate 80 and state Route 49.
