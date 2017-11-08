Warriors to Host First Pitch Dinner in Rocklin
First Pitch Dinner includes silent auction, raffle, and live auction
ROCKLIN, Calif. - With Jessup Baseball right around the corner, the Warriors will ring in the new year hosting their inaugural First Pitch Dinner Saturday, January 13, 2018 in the William Jessup University campus warehouse.
Just a week before the first pitch of the season, the Warriors invite supporters of the program to join them at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner, player introductions, a speaker and dessert all starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 per person or, you can sponsor a table of 8 for $350.
The fun-filled evening will include a silent auction, raffle, and live auction items where all proceeds benefit the baseball program. With an anticipated 300 guests, seating is limited so make sure you reserve your spot today for an evening full of good company!
"I have been a part of a first pitch banquet to kick the season for the last seven years and have found it to be one of the most enjoyable events of the year," head coach in his first season with the Warriors Jake McKinley said. "Not only does it garner excitement for the program and upcoming season, but it also highlights our amazing players. The guests will surely have a great time, hear from an inspiring keynote speaker, and will have various opportunities to celebrate and support a stellar group of kids."
Registration is available online at www.jessupathletics.com/firstpitchdinner. For more information or questions please contact Jake McKinley at baseball@jessup.edu.
