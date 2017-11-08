Santa Claus Toy Run from Renegade Classics to Thunder Valley
Holiday Toys for Children in Need
Lincoln, CA,- Renegade Classics and Thunder Valley Casino Resort are teaming up to host the 15th Annual Santa Claus Toy Run on Saturday, November 18 - a daylong charity event where motorcyclists gather to donate holiday toys for children in need.
The event will kick off with breakfast and registration at Renegade Classics in Sacramento. All participants will receive an event t-shirt and the first 1,000 participants will receive a Limited Edition Run Pin.
Bikers will then be escorted to Thunder Valley Casino Resort where they will have access to a private party full of celebration, food and live music, including a Tom Petty Tribute Concert (with $10 VIP upgrade). All participants will also receive an entry into a drawing for a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Bikers are encouraged to pre-register for the Santa Claus Toy Run before Friday, Nov. 17. Tickets will also be on sale the day of the event at Renegade Classics. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event - plus a new, unwrapped toy.
The toys collected during this year's Toy Run will benefit RISE Inc., Boys & Girls Club of Placer Country, KidsFirst and Mustard Seed School.
Since its inception in 2003, the Toy Run has become the #1 Biker Event in Northern California and has collected over 100,000 toys for underprivileged children throughout the Sacramento region. For more information, please visit: www.renegadeevents.com.
WHEN: Saturday, November 18
9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Kickoff Breakfast and Registration at Renegade Classics
10:30 a.m. - Escorted Ride Leaves to Thunder Valley Casino Resort
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Private Party at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
5 p.m. - Harley Davidson Drawing at Thunder Valley's Promotion Stage
WHERE:
Ride Starts: Renegade Classics - 6758 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95819
Ride Finishes: Thunder Valley Casino Resort - 1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln, CA 95648
