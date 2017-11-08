Housing Market Bidding Wars
Bidding wars are a seller's dream
Roseville, CA,- When you mark your home for sale in seller's market you feel like you have all the control. It is easy to become over confident and one of the most common seller negotiation tactics which can backfire is mishandling multiple offers.
Bidding wars are a seller's dream and I have never had a client who was unhappy to get competing offers. There is nothing wrong with encouraging competition among buyers in order to get the best deal. But making counter offers to multiple buyers can go wrong if not done well.
When you respond to multiple offers by sending out a counter offer, buyers may assume the worst and the best offer may not respond. Clearly explaining to buyers how offers are being handled will help and giving them a reasonable time to respond without too much time is important. Buyers don't like being in a multiple offer situation and when they respond to one they do not want to wait days for a decision. This is especially true if they have other homes they are considering.
Another common issue with the handling of multiple offers is when one of the offers is much stronger than the others. Insisting all buyers come back with their highest and best bid may result in no response from the strong buyer and you having to select from the lower offers.
When selling in a hot market, proceed with caution before ramping up the competition and listen to your Realtor. He or she has experience dealing with multiple offers and their advice can help you get the best deal.
If you have questions about selling or buying a home feel free to call me at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville (916-899-6571) or send an email to me at juliej@jalone.com.
About Realtor Julie Jalone
Julie Jalone, wife and mother living in Rocklin, is an experienced professional Realtor ® serving
the Greater Sacramento area including Placer, El Dorado, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Julie may be reached online at www.jalone.com or by calling (916) 276-6883
Check out her daily web blog: Keep it Real in Sacramento
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesHousing Market Bidding WarsRoseville, CA,- Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about how sellers can make the dream of having multiple offers into a nightmare and how to avoid a bad situation.
Santa Claus Toy Run from Renegade Classics to Thunder ValleyLincoln, CA,- Renegade Classics and Thunder Valley Casino Resort are teaming up to host the 15th Annual Santa Claus Toy Run on Saturday, November 18
Warriors to Host First Pitch Dinner in RocklinROCKLIN, Calif. - With Jessup Baseball right around the corner, the Warriors will ring in the new year hosting their inaugural First Pitch Dinner Saturday, January 13, 2018
Gas Taxes Slated to Help Placer County RoadsPlacer County's first share of California's new gasoline tax revenues will go to resurfacing weather-beaten roads in its North Lake Tahoe west shore communities.
Roseville Gas Prices Jump on California Tax HikeRoseville, CA, - Raising taxes $5 billion dollars a year is easy. Recently signed legislation by Governor Brown went into effect on November 1 and the cash registers are singing in Sacramento.
Dodge Durango good for the long haulRoseville, CA, - A week of traveling along the central coast of California and a journey home to the northern part of the state proved quite the test for the 2017 Dodge Durango.
Roseville Flash Crime Report (11.6.17)Roseville, CA, - Digest summary update of select Roseville police activity through the period ending November 2, 2017.
Hearst Castle: A must see if visiting California's central coastA trip along the scenic central coast of California is an ideal opportunity to visit Hearst Castle, the legendary estate of William Randolph Hearst.
Raley's Invests $300,000 to Benefit Kids' Health and WellnessWEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Through their redesigned Extra Credit Grants Program, Raley's will make a direct impact on youth nutrition and wellness education by sharing education grants
Free One Day Flu Shot Clinic in RosevilleRoseville, CA) Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) will host a free flu shot clinic on November 8 from 10 am to 1 pm at their location at 1212 Coloma Way in Roseville.
California Gas Taxes Set to JumpRoseville, CA, - Motorists are reminded to fill their tanks today across California to avoid a pending tax increase that will hit both gasoline and diesel pumps at midnight Wednesday
Volkswagen Passat remains a quality family sedanRoseville, CA,- Thanks in part to its proud German heritage, the Volkswagen Passat manages to stand out among a long list of credible midsize family sedans that provide transportation for the masses.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It