Light Up a Life to Honor Loss of Loved Ones

Auburn, CA, - The loss of a loved one can be difficult, especially during the holiday season. Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice understands the importance of honoring those who have passed by hosting an annual Light Up a Life celebration. This special evening of remembrance is for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. The evening will include a message from Mark Knoble, M.D. Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice medical director, live music, light refreshments and a lighting celebration. At the event, families can create a personal luminaria to honor a loved one. Doni Kay, spiritual counselor and Paws on Call, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital's therapy dogs, will also be present to greet attendees. "It is something that we have done for many years and is our way of honoring, remembering and celebrating the wonderful people that have touched our lives," said Patricia Mandrup, R.N., clinical manager of SAFH's VNA & Hospice program. WHO: This free event is open to the public. All are welcome to attend. WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 30 5 to 6:30 p.m. WHERE: The Ridge Golf and Event Center, 2020 Golf Course Road, Auburn CONTACT: For more information or to RSVP, please call 530-886-6650.

Placer County News Headlines

