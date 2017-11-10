Sutter Health Honored with 2017 Global Humanitarian Award

Sutter Health CEO Sarah Krevans accepted award at supporter appreciation event

MedShare, a 501(c)3 humanitarian aid organization dedicated to global health, honored Sutter Health with a Global Humanitarian Award, which was accepted by Sutter Health's President and CEO Sarah Krevans last week. The event was in recognition of Sutter Health's outstanding leadership in supporting at-risk communities that require medical supplies and equipment.

"We are honored to give Sutter Health our 2017 Global Humanitarian Award," said Charles Redding, CEO of MedShare. "Sarah's leadership and vision for Sutter Health has been inspiring and we look forward to doing more with them for many years to come."

As a major supporter to MedShare's mission, the not-for-profit Sutter Health has made a significant impact in the following areas:

* Donated more than $8 million worth of lifesaving medical supplies and equipment to improve global health-including a recent donation of 20 pallets of medical supplies such as stents, foley catheters, central line trays, medicated dressings, chest tubes and phlebotomy needles

* Focused specifically on Maternal and Child Health in developing nations

* Helped MedShare provide high-quality care for over 442,000 people worldwide, including to free clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area

* Contributed to MedShare's 2 Million Mothers campaign, which focuses on providing clean birthing kits to prevent infant mortality

The MedShare Global Humanitarian Award is given to organizations truly committed to expanding access to quality healthcare in medically underserved communities worldwide. The organization recognized Krevans in particular as someone who has a background in serving vulnerable communities, which has informed her leadership at Sutter Health and motivated the organization's generosity to MedShare's mission.

"Helping people in need is part of Sutter's not-for-profit mission. We believe deeply in improving the quality of life of people and communities-locally and globally," said Krevans. "I'm honored to accept this award on behalf of Sutter Health and our network's physicians and employees, who inspire me daily with their dedication, compassion and generosity to support people around the world."