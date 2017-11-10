Orange is New Pink 5K Walk for Breast Cancer
December 3, 2017 at Mandarin Hill Orchards in Penryn
Orange is the New Pink 5K Walk for Breast Cancer will take place Sunday, Dec. 3 at Mandarin Hill Orchards in Penryn. All proceeds benefit the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation.
The breast cancer fundraising walk is part of the sixth annual Mountain Mandarin Growers' Association's (MMGA) Orchard Days, which takes place the first and third weekends in December at MMGA member orchards throughout Placer County.
"We are very happy to partner with the Mountain Mandarin Grower's Association again for an outstanding Placer County event like Orchard Days," said Carol Garcia, a breast cancer survivor who co-founded the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. "This is a terrific opportunity to raise money and also give people knowledge and awareness of breast cancer. The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation remains committed to bringing awareness to breast health issues and raising funds to continue research toward a cure."
The untimed 5K walk begins at 8:45 a.m. at Mandarin Hill Orchards, 2334 Mandarin Hill Lane. The walk goes along part of Penryn's Mandarin Trail and also visits Miller's Citrus Grove and Colwell Thundering Herd Ranch.
"Our association is honored be a part of the Breast Cancer Walk during Orchard Days. We are extremely excited that Mandarin Hill Orchards was chosen as the starting place," said Tom Aguilar, owner of Mandarin Hill Orchards, one of the region's oldest mandarin groves. "It's an excellent way to help our community and also introduce people to one of Placer County's premier crops."
Registration for the Orange is the New Pink 5K Walk is $25 for individuals 18-over, $15 for ages 5-18, and kids under 5 are free (unless they want a shirt; cost is $15).
Participants receive a long-sleeved shirt and complimentary pancake breakfast that includes Mimosas. Pre-registered participant check-in and day-of registration for the 5K walk begins at 7:30 a.m. The breakfast and other activities take place between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will help fund research and education by the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization (tax number 27-0690037).
To register online and for more information, visit http://mandarinwalk.org.
About the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation
The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation was founded in 2005 and includes breast cancer survivors and community activists. The members are determined to raise awareness regarding breast cancer prevention, early detection, and support services available during treatment. For more information, visit www.wethinkpink.org
