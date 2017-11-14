Cleaning Services Job Fair at Thunder Valley
Lincoln, CA,- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 60 positions at its active recruiting Cleaning Job Fair on Wednesday, November 15th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Thunder Valley will hold immediate interviews, hiring on the spot and completing the preliminary drug testing needed for all Thunder Valley employees. Open positions include Guest Room Attendants and House persons in Housekeeping, Porters in Janitorial, Dishwashers in Sanitation and many other cleaning positions.
Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental, vision, and vacation. All Thunder Valley employees enjoy free parking, one free meal per shift, 401k matching funds, leadership development training, opportunity to advance, free health and wellness counseling, reward incentives, and discounts at Thunder Valley including 30% off at the Spa and Gift Shop, 10% off at restaurants and discounts for select concerts.
Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a drug and background check in order to work at Thunder Valley.
All candidates must be able to work weekends and holidays.
For more information, and a full list of all cleaning positions available, visit the Thunder Valley Careers page on our website.
WHEN: Wednesday, November 15th
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Employment Center
1200 Athens Avenue, Lincoln, CA 95648
